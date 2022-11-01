NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 Asia-Pacific Hematology and Flow Cytometry Analyzer and Reagent Markets--Growth Opportunities in 18 Countries, Supplier Shares, Test Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts for over 40 Tests Performed in Hospitals, Commercial/Private Labs, POC Locations-Competitive Strategies, Instrumentation Pipeline, Latest Technologies

The report is available in Local PDF, Global PDF, and Data Pack formats (supplier shares, test volumes, sales forecasts).

This new 18-country report is available by country, market segment, section, or individual test.

The survey is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities emerging in the hematology and flow cytometry markets during the next five years.

Rationale

Continued advances in molecular diagnostics, monoclonal antibodies, lasers and IT, as well as growing understanding of immunologic forces regulating systemic diseases, will have a profound impact on the hematology and flow cytometry markets. New molecular diagnostic and monoclonal antibody tests will facilitate existing procedures and provide basis for sensitive, specific and simple assays. The introduction of smaller and easy-to-operate laser systems will further expand applications of flow cytometry to routine clinical laboratories. Further advances in IT will reduce the cost of instrument manufacture, service warranty, and permit development of self-troubleshooting, auto-calibration and other advanced features. Presently tedious analyses of chromosomal abnormalities, DNA content, and lymphocyte subsets will become more automated and routine.

Country Analyses

Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam

Strategic Recommendations

- New product development opportunities with significant market appeal.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Sales and market share estimates of leading hematology and flow cytometry product suppliers in major countries.

- Specimen, test and sales forecasts for over 40 procedures.

Sales and Market Share Analysis

- Sales and market shares of major instrument and reagent suppliers in major countries.

Hematology Tests Analyzed in the Report

CBC + 5-Part Differential, Manual Differential/Review, Hematocrit (Automated, Manual), Hemoglobin (Automated, Manual), Sedimentation Rate, Reticulocytes, WBC (Automated, Manual), Platelets (Automated, Manual), Bone Marrow Analysis, RBC, Eosinophils

Flow Cytometry Tests Analyzed in the Report

Cell Surface Markers (CD4/CD8/T&B Lymphocytes, CD34, Others), Chemotherapy Monitoring (Leukemia/Lymphoma, Others), HLA Typing, Sperm Analysis, Cell Cycle Kinetics, Cell Function Testing, Chromosomal Abnormalities, Fetal Cell Analysis, Granulocyte Function, Receptor DNA/RNA Analysis, Cell Culturing

Instrumentation Review

- Reviews of current instrumentation technologies, and features of leading hematology, flow cytometry, platelet aggregation and sedimentation rate analyzers.

- The report features analyzers marketed by Abbott, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton Dickinson, Biocode Hycel, CellaVision, Diesse Ves Matic, Drew-Scientific, Horiba, Medica, Menarini, Nihon Kohden, Polymedco, Siemens, Sysmex and other suppliers.

Technology Review

- Assessment of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.

- Companies developing or marketing new technologies and products by test.

Competitive Assessments

- Strategic profiles of major suppliers and emerging market entrants.

- The companies analyzed in the report include:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

Bio-Rad

CellaVision

Horiba

Nihon Kohden

QuidelOrtho

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex



