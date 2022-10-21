DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Aurora Cannabis Half-Year Review and Outlook - Strategic SWOT Analysis, Performance, Capabilities, Goals and Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry" swot analysis has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides significant competitor information, analysis and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs, including:

Latest organizational and management developments

Acquisitions and divestitures

Marketing tactics

Financial results

Strengths and weaknesses

Strategic directions

The objectives of the report include:

To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, technological and marketing capabilities vis-a-vis their major competitors.

To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.

To complement the organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with objective analysis, data interpretation and insight.

For more information about this swot analysis visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6bwe0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets