2022 Cohort of Knowles Teaching Fellows Announced

First-, Second- and Third-Year High School Mathematics and Science Teachers Are Eligible for 2023 Fellowship

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the 29 members of its 2022 Cohort of Teaching Fellows. The 2022 Cohort includes a published author, a doctoral graduate in microbiology, a Fulbright Fellow and three with international teaching experience.

The five-year Knowles Teaching Fellows Program is designed specifically to support the needs of early-career biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics teachers who are committed to supporting all learners. Knowles Teaching Fellows have access to a comprehensive suite of benefits, including membership in a national community of more than 450 math and science educators, coaching and mentoring from experienced teachers and teacher educators, and more than $50,000 in financial support for professional development, classroom materials and stipends.

"Now more than ever, teachers need support and community. Our Teaching Fellowship provides new teachers with the time, space and funding needed to reflect upon problems of practice with both new and experienced teachers from across the country," said Knowles President and CEO Jeff Rozelle . "We wholeheartedly welcome our 2022 Teaching Fellows into the Knowles community and are eager to support their professional growth over the next five years and beyond."

"As a Knowles Fellow, I hope to gain access to a community of impassioned teachers who are dedicated to promoting equity among high school youth," said Rosalie Shyu , 2022 Knowles Teaching Fellow.

"I hope that the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program gives me the support and resources I need, along with the space to collaborate with other educators to find solutions to common problems in the education system," said Alissa LaFerriere , 2022 Knowles Teaching Fellow.

2022 Knowles Teaching Fellow Oryan Brown stated, "I have high aspirations for the kind of teacher I hope to be and I think that Knowles can provide the community and resources I need to help me get to that point."

Visit the Knowles website to read more about the members of the 2022 Cohort of Knowles Teaching Fellows.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted teaching and learning in the U.S. With the aim of expanding the support available to teachers who started their careers during the pandemic, Knowles will allow third-year high school math and science teachers to apply for their 2023 Teaching Fellowship, in addition to the first- and second-year teachers who are typically eligible. The deadline to submit an application for a 2023 Knowles Teaching Fellowship is 11:59 p.m. PST on January 8, 2023. To learn more about the Fellowship and the application process, visit https://knowlesteachers.org/knowlesfellowship .

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

