2022 Colombia Loyalty Programs Market Report - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics and Consumer Demographics

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colombia Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs market in Colombia has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.



According to the Q1 2022 Global Loyalty Programs Survey, Loyalty Programs Market in Colombia is expected to grow by 13.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 404.7 million in 2022. In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Colombia has recorded a CAGR of 13.6% during 2017-2021.

The Loyalty Programs Market in Colombia will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.3% during 2022-2026. Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 356.4 million in 2021 to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Loyalty Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026



3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

3.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



4 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

4.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2021 Vs 2026

4.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.4 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.5 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.6 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.7 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



5 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

5.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

5.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

5.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

5.4 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



6 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

6.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021 Vs 2026

6.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

6.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

6.4 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

6.5 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

6.6 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

6.7 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

6.8 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

6.9 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



7 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

7.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021 Vs 2026

7.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

7.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

7.4 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

7.5 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

7.6 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

7.7 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

7.8 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

7.9 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



8 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

8.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021 Vs 2026

8.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

8.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



9 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

9.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021 Vs 2026

9.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

9.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



10 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

10.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2021 Vs 2026

10.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

10.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



11 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

11.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2021 Vs 2026

11.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

11.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



12 Colombia Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

12.1 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

12.2 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

12.3 Colombia Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



13 Further Reading



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ipg21i

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets