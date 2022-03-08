2022 Disaster Recovery Plan (Business Continuity) Template

DUBLIN, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disaster Recovery Plan (Business Continuity) Template - GOLD Edition - 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template Gold Edition includes both the FULL DRP template in MS WORD format and the Internet and IT Position Descriptions which comes as over 281 individual WORD files - one for each job description and includes all of the job descriptions for in the PREMIUM Edition. Long file names have been used to make customization easier.



The 2022 Edition of the DR/BC Template Includes:

Using Cloud for DR/BC

Work From Home lessons learned

A Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire as an electronic form

Full job descriptions for Disaster Recovery Manager, Pandemic Coordinator, and Manager DR/BC

Six (6) full infrastructure procedures:

WFH & Telecommuting Policy



Backup and Backup Retention Policy



Incident Communication Plan Policy



Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy



Social Networking Policy

Twenty-Two (22) electronic forms

Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template - Full template with all of its attachments.

312 IT Job Descriptions including all of the job descriptions contained in the Premium edition.

ISO 27000, CCPA, GDPR, SOX, PCI-DSS & HIPAA Compliant

The Standard for Disaster Planning and Continuity Planning - Just added Pandemic Planning Checklist and Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire

Over 3,000 Companies World Wide have chosen this DRP/BCP Template - comes in MS Word, ePub (eReaders), and PDF formats.

In most organizations, Disaster Recovery Planning is the quintessential complex, unfamiliar task. Disasters happen so rarely that recovery operations are the opposite of routine. What's more, the myriad interconnected data, application and other resources that must be recovered after a disaster make recovery an exceptionally difficult and error-prone effort. Even if you have never built a Disaster Recovery plan before, you can achieve great results. Just follow the DR Template and you will have a functioning plan before you know it.

All Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Planning efforts need to encompass how employees will communicate, where they will go and how they will keep doing their jobs. The details can vary greatly, depending on the size and scope of a company and the way it does business. For some businesses, issues such as supply chain logistics are most crucial and are the focus of the plan. For others, information technology may play a more pivotal role, and the Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Plan may have more of a focus on systems recovery.

But the critical point is that neither element can be ignored, and physical, IT and human resources plans cannot be developed in isolation from each other. (In this regard, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning have much in common with security convergence.) At its heart, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning processes are about constant communication.

The Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) is that tool which can be used as a Disaster Planning Template for any size of enterprise. The Disaster Planning Template and supporting material have been updated to be GDPR,CCPA, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA compliant. The template comes as both a Word document, a static fully indexed PDF document, and as an electronic book in .ePub format. The Disaster Planning and Business Continuity Planning Template include:

Disaster Recovery Plan and Business Continuity Template (WORD and PDF)

Ransomware guidelines that meet all mandated compliance requirements

Business and IT Impact Analysis Questionnaire

Work Plan

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Audit Program

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire

Full integrated IT Infrastructure Policies

Backup and Backup Retention Policy



Incident Communication Plan Policy



Physical and Virtual (Cloud) Security Policy



Social Networking Policy

Electronic Forms

Preparation for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity in light of mandated requirements has two primary parts. The first is putting systems in place to completely protect all financial and other data required to meet the reporting regulations and to archive the data to meet future requests for clarification of those reports. The second is to clearly and expressly document all these procedures so that in the event of a SOX audit, the auditors clearly see that the Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan exists and appropriately protects the data and assets of the enterprise.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Plan Introduction

1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After a "Major Event"

1.2 Mission and Objectives

1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope

1.4 Authorization

1.5 Responsibility

1.6 Key Plan Assumptions

1.7 Disaster Definition

1.8 Metrics

1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis

2.1 Scope

2.2 Objectives

2.3 Analyze Threats

2.4 Critical Time Frame

2.5 Application System Impact Statements

2.6 Information Reporting

2.7 Best Data Practices

2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy

3.1 Site Strategy

3.2 Backup Best Practices

3.3 Data Capture and Backups

3.4 Communication Strategy

3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy

3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy

3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy

3.8 Data at Outsourced Sites (Including ISP's) - Strategy

3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy

3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy

3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including At-Home Users) - Strategy

3.12 Laptops - Strategy

3.13 PDA's and Smartphones - Strategy

3.14 Byods - Strategy

3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy

4.1 Approach

4.2 Escalation Plans

4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization

5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart

5.2 Disaster Recovery Team

5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities

5.3.1 Recovery Management

5.3.2 Damage Assessment and Salvage Team

5.3.3 Physical Security

5.3.4 Administration

5.3.5 Hardware Installation

5.3.6 Systems, Applications, and Network Software

5.3.7 Communications

5.3.8 Operations

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures

6.1 General

6.2 Recovery Management

6.3 Damage Assessment and Salvage

6.4 Physical Security

6.5 Administration

6.6 Hardware Installation

6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software

6.8 Communications

6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration

7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager

7.2 Distribution of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.3 Maintenance of the Business Impact Analysis

7.4 Training of the Disaster Recovery Team

7.5 Testing of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.6 Evaluation of the Disaster Recovery Plan Tests

7.7 Maintenance of the Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix A - Listing of Attached Materials

8.1 Disaster Recovery Business Continuity - Electronic Forms

8.2 Safety Program Forms - Electronic Forms

8.3 Business Impact Analysis - Electronic Forms.

8.4 Job Descriptions

8.5 Attached Infrastructure Policies

8.6 Other Attachments

9. Appendix B - Reference Materials

9.1 Preventative Measures.

9.2 Sample Application Systems Impact Statement

9.3 Key Customer Notification List

9.4 Resources Required for Business Continuity

9.5 Critical Resources to Be Retrieved

9.6 Business Continuity Off-Site Materials

9.7 Work Plan

9.8 Audit Disaster Recovery Plan Process

9.9 Departmental DRP and BCP Activation Workbook

9.10 Web Site Disaster Recovery Planning Form

9.11 General Distribution Information

9.12 Disaster Recovery Sample Contract

9.13 Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance

9.14 Power Requirement Planning Check List

9.14 Colocation Checklist

10. Change History

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z4v2i7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets