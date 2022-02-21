2022 Discretes Market Annual Tracker, by Region, Market Segment, Application and Product Type

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Discretes Market Tracker" subscription has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Like so many other markets the discretes market has been impacted by the disruption in the supply chain. Long term this market is stable and will have a five-year average growth rate of 5 percent.

The Discretes Market Tracker provides forecasts for discretes by region, market segment, application, and product type.

The major categories listed above are also broken out further by product including TPD, RF, Zener diodes and power transistors IGBT, MOSFETS, bipolar, and RF. Market share is also provided by region and major product category.

The Market Tracker annual subscription is updated quarterly and consists of four quarterly issues.

Key Topics Covered:

Significant Findings

Regional Forecast

Application Consumption Analysis

Automotive Market

Computer Market

Consumer Market

Communications Market

Industrial Market

Product Forecast

Supplier Market Share

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybb6po

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets