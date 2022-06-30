2022 European Market for Kitchen Furniture Report and Company Directory, Featuring 350 Companies Including Alvic, Aster, Aviva Cuisines, DMG, Eggo, Ikea, Scavolini and More

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Market for Kitchen Furniture" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyses the production, consumption, international trade and distribution of kitchen furniture in 30 European countries.

The report covers both kitchen furniture (at least six cabinets) and the built-in appliances sold through this channel. Completions or 'tails' (namely two or three units or less than one linear metre) were not considered in the number of kitchens sold because this would have significantly increased the number of statistical units, thus modifying average prices.



The report is the result of:

information collected on approximately 150 sector companies, which are representative of 80% of total European production; the information was gathered either through active participation or through company balance sheets, figures and estimates;

analysis of databases for kitchen furniture in Europe and worldwide (financial movements, IP patents, and so on);

and worldwide (financial movements, IP patents, and so on); web scraping-localization of kitchen furniture specialists;

desk research concerning macroeconomic trends and sector performances;

official figures for foreign trade provided by Eurostat.

The report includes 30 European countries: Austria, Belgium-Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia.



The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1. Basic data presents an overview of the European kitchen furniture sector based on processing of statistics and company data from official sources, both national and international, as well as sector information and field information collected through direct interviews with companies and sector experts. Through tables and graphs, data on kitchen furniture production, consumption and international trade are analysed, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, both in value and in volume, for the total sector and by price range.

Chapter 2. Activity trend offers kitchen furniture statistics and the main macroeconomic indicators necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years (2016-2021), together with forecasts for the next three years, at European level as a whole and for each country considered.

Chapter 3. International trade provides detailed tables on the kitchen furniture exports and imports in the 30 European Countries considered, for the last 6 years, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

Chapter 4. Financial Analysis builds, on a sample of European kitchen furniture manufacturers, a study of their main profitability ratios (ROA, ROE and EBITDA) and measures their employee ratios.

Chapter 5. Supply structure offers an analysis of the types of products manufactured by the European kitchen furniture manufacturers, in addition to tables and information on the key players operating in each segment. Production is broken down by cabinet door material, by cabinet door style, by cabinet door colour, by lacquered cabinet door type and by worktop material.

Chapter 6. Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for country clusters considered.

Chapter 7. The competitive system offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each price range segment and in each European country considered. Through detailed tables are shown sales data and market shares of the top kitchen furniture companies; short profiles of the main players in the kitchen furniture industry are also available. In the end of this chapter, there is also a focus on European kitchen furniture exports and market shares outside EU30, by area of destination ( Russia , Middle East and Africa , Asia and Pacific, North and Central-South America ).

, and , and Pacific, North and ). Annex. Directory of companies mentioned provides full contact information for the main companies mentioned in the report.

Select Companies Mentioned:

Alvic

Anna Cendrowski

Aran

Arredo3

Artego

Aster

Aviva Cuisines

Baldita

Ballingslov

Ballerina

Boffi

Bruynzeel

Bulthaup

Celebert

Colombini

Dan

Decodom

Delta Cocinas

Dica

Doca

DMG

DSM Keukens

Eggo

Elkjop

Fournier

Gama Decor

Haecker

Hanak

Howdens Joinery

Ikea

Koryna

Kvik

Leicht

Lube

Mandemaakers

Menuiseries du Centre

Meson's

Mob Cozinhas

Mobexpert

Movimar

Murelli

Neoform

Nikolidakis

Nobia

Nobilia

Nolte

Oppein

Pedini

Poggenpohl

Poliform

Pronorm

Puustelli

Rempp

Roundel

Rust Mebel

Rus Savitar

Sanitas Troesch

Santos

SBA Furniture

Scavolini

Snaidero

Socoo'c

Symphony

Szynaka

Schmidt

Siematic

Stosa

TCM

Turi

Ultima Furniture

Valcucine

Valdesign

Vedum

Veneta Cucine

Veriset

Villeroy & Boch

Vordingborg

WeDO Holding

Wren Kitchens

