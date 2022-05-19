2022 European Power Rental Market Report - UK Emerged as Market Leader in 2021 and Set to Continue its Lead to 2028

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 European Power Rental Market with COVID-19 Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on revenues for power rental companies in 2020 and 2021. Most companies have been affected by lower demand and supply chain constraints. However, some companies have offset their losses by catering to the demand from data centers, healthcare facilities, and weather-related emergencies. Moreover, companies have strategically focused on reducing capital expenditure and operating costs and increasing liquidity to strengthen their financial health during the pandemic.

The United Kingdom emerged as the leading power rental market in Europe in 2021. The country will continue to lead the market until 2028. The power rental market in Benelux is expected to become the second largest power rental market in Western Europe by 2028, closely followed by Germany and France. The rest of Europe, Germany, and the U.K. are likely to increase their market share during the forecast period, while the Nordic region is projected to lose the most market share during the forecast period.

The study focuses on the overall European power rental market with a detailed analysis of the United Kingdom (UK), Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, the Nordics, and the rest of Europe.

This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the European Power Rental Market along with qualitative trends for the year 2021. The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated by companies operating in the generator power rental market in Europe. The base year for the study is 2021 and the forecast period is from 2021 until 2028.Several global and regional power rental companies have a significant presence in the market.

The study captures the following information on the European power rental market:

Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts (2021-2028)

Growth Drivers & Restraints

Market Trends

Market Landscape

Supplier Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Quotes by Industry Participants

Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope, Methodology, Definition.



II. Segmentation by equipment output range, end user and application



III. Executive Summary

a. Revenues by end user

b. Major data points

c. Revenues

d. Major trends

e. Market drivers

f. Market restraints

g. Main market participants



IV. Market Drivers



V. Market Restraints



VI. Market Trends

a. Construction growth

b. Data Centers: Power Limitations

c. Decarbonization

d. Fuel & hybrid technology

e. Alternative technologies

f. Strategies: Distribution and depot restructuring

g. Strategies: Partnerships and acquisitions

h. Telematics



VII. Market Data

a. Total market revenue forecast

b. Market share by business model

c. Market share by end user

d. Market share by fuel

e. Market share by output



VIII. Competitive Landscape

a. Market share by company

b. Competitive factors

c. Aggreko plc

d. Caterpillar, Inc.

e. LOXAM Group

f. Boels Rental

g. Atlas Copco AB

h. HSS Hire Service Group Limited

i. Speedy Hire Plc

j. United Rentals, Inc.



IX. United Kingdom



X. Germany



XI. France



XII. Benelux



XIV. Nordics



XV. Spain



XVI. Italy



XVII. Rest of Europe



Companies Mentioned

Aggreko plc

Ashtead Plant Hire Co. Ltd. (Sunbelt Rentals)

Atlas Copco Rental Europe

Boels Rental

Brendenoord B.V.

Bruno SrL

Caterpillar Inc.

CGT Edilizia SpA

Commercial De Maquinaria Morillo S.A.

General De Alquiler De Maquinaria S.A

Generator Power Ltd.

HKL Baumaschinen GmbH

HSS Hire Group plc

Kiloutou S.A.S.

LOXAM Group

Medipower SrL

MT Milantractor SpA

Power Electrics Generators Ltd.

Red-D-Arc Inc.

Renta AS

Speedy Hire plc

United Rentals Inc.

Visa SpA

