2022 Flow Business Conference Speaker Applications Now Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Boarding and Pet Services Association (IBPSA) announces that Speaker Applications are now open for the 2022 Flow Business Conference to be held September 22-24, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Speakers for this annual business conference come ready to help bring knowledge and guidance to increase professionalism, boost business, and improve quality of care throughout the pet care services industry.