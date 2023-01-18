2022 Future of Retail Trends and Opportunities Analysis Report: Key Transformations in Customer Experience and Shopping Platforms Enabling Growth and Innovation to 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Future of Retail" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Trend Opportunity Profiles report presents technology innovations in the retail environment that have the potential to transform the retail ecosystem.

The specific opportunities emerging as future trend evolutions in advanced customer experience and convenience include cashier-less checkouts, social commerce platforms, digital packaging, experimental stores, integrated same-day delivery, metaverse shopping platforms, mobile point-of-sale (MPoS) terminals, online-to-offline commerce, autonomous customer service agents, and total experience models.

Each trend's mid-to-long term rating defines its future certainty and impact.

Key Topics Covered:

Cashier-less Checkouts

Social Commerce Platforms

Digital Packaging

Experiential Stores

Integrated Same-day Delivery

Metaverse Shopping Platforms

Mobile Point of Sale (MPoS) Terminals

O2O Commerce (Online Shopping in Offline Stores)

Autonomous Customer Service Agents

Total Experience

