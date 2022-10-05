INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthiest Employers ®, the most-trusted U.S. awards program for people-centric companies, has released its annual award, the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.

Each company on the list participated in a regional Healthiest Employers application process that includes a six-category assessment, created with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness, and business communities. The outside group also helped score and benchmark the assessments. Healthiest Employers and its sister organization, Springbuk , the leading health data analytics software company, conducted the data analysis.

The six assessment categories are:

Culture and Leadership Commitment

Foundational Components

Strategic Planning

Communications and Marketing

Programming and Interventions

Reporting and Analytics

"While we aim to highlight the healthiest companies in the country, we also work to provide resources, webinars, blog posts, and consultative reports for members of the human resources and employee benefits industry," said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers Program Coordinator. "This award speaks volumes to employers' investments in employee health beyond traditional physical wellness benefits."

To qualify for the national award, applicants are also scored on a section called "The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America." It assesses applicant essays and responses to questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health.

The 2022 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, with their headquarters location and number of employees, are:

Harris Health System ( Bellaire, Texas — 9,323) Witham Health Services ( Lebanon, Ind. — 973) BankUnited, N.A. ( Miami Lakes, Fla. — 1,600) OneAZ Credit Union ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 508) Northwell Health ( Lake Success, N.Y. — 79,278) Lane County ( Eugene, Ore. — 1,621) Boulder County ( Boulder, Colo. — 2,069) Riverside Healthcare ( Kankakee, Ill. — 2,799) Quanta Services Inc. ( Houston, Texas — 40,000) Baylor College of Medicine ( Houston, Texas — 10,962) Royal Caribbean Group ( Miami, Fla. — 4,027) Broward County Government ( Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. — 5,676) Bean Automotive Group ( Miami, Fla. — 650) Randolph County Government ( Asheboro, N.C. — 885) The Starr Group ( Greenfield, Wis. — 26) National Association of Insurance Commissioners ( Kansas City, Mo. — 624) Phoenix Children's Hospital ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 5,700) Leprino Foods ( Denver, Colo. — 4,477) CNO Financial Group ( Carmel, Ind. — 3,400) Wake County Government ( Raleigh, N.C. — 4,678) Gamber-Johnson LLC ( Stevens Point, Wis. — 150) City of Douglasville ( Douglasville, Ga. — 300) Premier ( Charlotte, N.C. — 2,613) Fresenius Medical Care ( Waltham, Mass. — 70,000) The Resource Center ( Jamestown, N.Y. — 871) U-Haul International ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 14,021) SmartPractice ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 211) Mattel ( El Segundo, Calif. — 3,205) St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ( Memphis, Tenn. — 4,400) Shamrock Foods Company ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 4,899) PeaceHealth ( Vancouver, Wash. — 13,393) Northwest Permanente PC ( Portland, Ore. — 1,850) City of Acworth ( Acworth, Ga. —189) Kitchell Corporation ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 786) Imagine360 Administrators, LLC ( Wayne, Penn. — 1,080) Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City (AKA Blue KC) ( Kansas City, Mo. — 1,661) Jamestown Board of Public Utilities ( Jamestown, N.Y. —150) Lithia Motors, Inc. ( Medford, Ore. — 21,000) City of Charlotte ( Charlotte, N.C. — 8,000) Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York ( Buffalo, N.Y. — 1,400) Permanente Dental Associates, P.C. ( Portland, Ore. — 138) Louisville Metro Government ( Louisville, Ky. — 5,102) City of Scottsdale ( Scottsdale, Ariz. — 2,191) Johnson Kendall & Johnson ( Newtown, Penn. — 92) Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 2,568) Cambia Health Solutions ( Portland, Ore. — 4,351) Helen of Troy ( El Paso, Texas — 1,534) Drexel University ( Philadelphia, Penn. — 3,982) American Express ( New York, N.Y. — 22,775) City of Cincinnati ( Cincinnati, Ohio — 4,940) HP Inc. ( Palo Alto, Calif. — 12,002) AdventHealth ( Maitland, Fla. — 83,000) Orange County Library System ( Orlando, Fla. — 261) CVS Health ( Woonsocket, R.I. — 325,000) Syngenta ( Greensboro, N.C. — 4,141) Children's Home Society of Fla. ( Orlando, Fla. — 1,235) OneAmerica ( Indianapolis, Ind. — 2,412) Chevron USA ( San Ramon, Calif. — 19,847) City of High Point ( High Point, N.C. — 1,450) JLL ( Chicago, Ill. — 28,600) Bon Secours Mercy Health ( Cincinnati, Ohio — 38,075) Durham County Government ( Durham, N.C. — 1,800) SAIF ( Salem, Ore. — 1,065) Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. ( Sunbury, Ohio — 617) Excela Health ( Greensburg, Penn. — 3,319) AAA Northeast ( Providence, R.I. — 2,909) Delta Airlines ( Atlanta, Ga. — 80,000) Port of Portland ( Portland, Ore. — 700) Orlando Utilities Commission ( Orlando, Fla. — 1,166) Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina ( Durham, N.C. — 4,894) Ericsson Inc. ( Plano, Texas — 6,133) Raytown Quality Schools ( Raytown, Mo. — 1,405) City of Olathe ( Olathe, Kan. — 920) Cook Children's Hospital ( Fort Worth, Texas — 8,000) Higginbotham ( Fort Worth, Texas —1,970) ZOLL Medical Corporation ( Chelmsford, Mass. — 4,950) Iredell Health System ( Statesville, N.C. — 1,266) City of Lebanon ( Lebanon, Ohio — 155) GEHA ( Lee's Summit, Mo. — 1,570) DaVita, Inc. ( Denver, Colo. – 53,035) Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist ( Winston-Salem, N.C. — 17,000) Genuine McCarthy Enterprises ( St. Louis, Mo. — 6,047) Garver ( North Little Rock, Ark. — 857) Trane Technologies ( Davidson, N.C. — 23,293) Hill and Wilkinson General Contractors ( Richardson, Texas — 303) UMB Bank ( Kansas City, Mo. — 3,500) Delta Dental of Kansas ( Wichita, Kan. — 122) Eversource Energy ( Westwood, Mass. — 9,000) Faith Technologies Incorporated ( Menasha, Wis. — 2,594) Treasury Wine Estates ( Napa, Calif. — 699) Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners ( Lawrenceville, Ga. — 5,100) Conner Strong & Buckelew ( Camden, N.J. — 452) Premier Health ( Dayton, Ohio — 12,795) Cleveland County Government ( Shelby, N.C. — 750) City of Tucson ( Tucson, Ariz. — 3,900) Compass Group USA , Inc. ( Charlotte, N.C. — 150,000) Georgia -Pacific ( Atlanta, Ga. — 30,000) Evergy, Inc. ( Kansas City, Mo. — 5,000) Credigy ( Norcross, Ga. — 165) Arizona Department of Administration ( Phoenix, Ariz. — 65,000)

