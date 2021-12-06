2022 Hyundai Tucson Adds Rugged XRT Trim

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has announced the addition of a rugged 2022 Tucson XRT trim with a bold, new look for enthusiasts. The Tucson XRT offers exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Tucson models, including XRT-exclusive wheels and special dark exterior elements. The Tucson XRT trim builds upon the Tucson SEL with Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai's exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Tucson XRT FWD is $32,625, and the XRT AWD is $34,125, including $1,225 destination charges.