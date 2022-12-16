2022 IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platinum Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest version of the IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template now includes full job descriptions for the Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Officer (small enterprise), Chief Digital Officer and the Digital Brand Manager. In addition, it is provided in three formats: MS WORD, pdf, and ePub (eReader).

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - With the explosion of technology into every facet of the day-to-day business environment there is a need to define an effective infrastructure to support the operating environment; have a strategy for the deployment and technology; and clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for the use and application of technology.

In most industries today, CEOs need a CIO who can be a true business partner, someone who can not only drive out costs from day-to-day operations, but strategically manage IT to enhance revenue and profits.

If the CIO is stuck in tunnel vision they may be scrambling to buy and implement one application after another and execute on programs and projects without a clear sense of strategic priorities; wasting resources on applications and projects that are redundant, and carefully depreciating hardware to keep the accountants happy.

The IT environment is too complex to rely on outmoded ways to keep the business functioning and thriving flawlessly. To balance the many crucial and changing enterprise demands to move the organization forward, an IT governance process is required. This increases risks in expectations of IT - the growth of the Internet, compliance concerns, mobile computing and advanced security risks - as reasons for the critical need for IT governance. Instituting a governance process can serve as a catalyst that can effectively bring together the dynamics of cross-enterprise communication and summarize key, relevant data to provide critical metrics to make informed decisions.

An Essential Strategic Advantage for Your IT Team

Implementing a cost effective IT Infrastructure that aligns with your organization's business strategy is essential to ensuring the success of the Information Technology function. For many IT professionals, the amount of time it takes to develop and implement such an infrastructure, and the unknown process required to complete it, makes infrastructure design and implementation a daunting task. The IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template draws on the experiences of some of the best IT and business operations executives in the industry to provide you with the right shortcuts.

Market and technology dynamics require that companies successfully anticipate the pendulum that swings between cost reduction to resource productivity and innovation. The transition from economic contraction to stabilization, recovery and growth will change the enterprise's strategic outlook, presenting tough decisions and new opportunities. As the pendulum swings back towards innovation, the CIO must become a visionary portfolio manager who skillfully controls three major asset classes: applications, intellectual capital, and financial capital. Managing this portfolio properly will transform IT into a streamlined revenue and profit center.

The size of enterprise impacts the cost of IT as the percentage of revenue is greatest in small enterprise (less than $100 million in revenue) and lest in large enterprises, those with revenues over $1 billion. Also infrastructure and budget vary by industry.

The template comes as a WORD document utilizing a CSS style sheet that is easily modifiable, pdf file, and and ePub file.

Included with the template are a HIPAA Audit Program Guide and an ISO 27001 and ISO 27002 Security Process Audit Checklist. The Template is over 130 pages in length (the full table of contents can be downloaded by clicking on the link above). Also included are all of the information, forms, and policies in the Internet, PDA, SmartPhone and PC Workstation HandiGuideT which was obsoleted in November of 2018.

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Platnium Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition

Full set of IT and Internet Job Descriptions

Now Includes IT Job Family Classification and key job descriptions and new eReader format

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition includes MS WORD formatted:

IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template

IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms

IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle

2022 Edition includes

Updated attached job descriptions to 2022 versions

Updated attached electronic forms to 2022 versions

Updated survey data to 2022 survey results includes WFH KPI Metrics data

To support the process the IT Governance offering includes these ten (10) full job descriptions:

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Chief Information Officer (small enterprise)

Chief Compliance Officer (CCO)

Chief Experience Officer (CXO)

Chief Security Officer (CSO)

Chief Data Officer

Chief Digital Officer

Chief Mobility Officer (CMO)

Digital Brand Manager

Manage Critical Steps in Infrastructure Definition

IT JobFamilies Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by Sarbanes-Oxley and changes to your operating environment. The template helps you:

Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling you, your constituents, and the executive team to manage the organization's technology environment more effectively.

Analyze the current state of your infrastructure so you know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts.

Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and your company's bottom line.

Prioritize your resources with a prescriptive too-set that lets you focus your efforts.

Key Topics Covered:

1. IT Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Summary

Benefits of IT Infrastructure Management

Base Assumptions and Objectives

Scope and Applicability

Operating Philosophy

Compliance

International Organization for Standardization

2. Strategy and Charter Statement of Authority

Chief Information Officer (CIO)

Functional IT Group Heads

IT Management Council

Users

3. IT Management Structure

Organizational Approach

[Enterprise] IT Group

[Enterprise] IT Resources

Functional IT Groups

4. Compliance

Objective

Responsibilities

CIO

IT Management Council

Functional IT Heads

Users

Auditors

5. IT Job Family Classification

Structure

6. Personnel Practices

Formal Job Descriptions

Hiring

Termination

Training

[Enterprise] Staff

Contractor Personnel

7. ERP and OMNI Commerce

Strategy

Top 10 Best Practices for OMNI Commerce Implementation

8. Controls

Types of Controls

Risks

Controls Standards

Logging and Audit Trails

9. Application Development Standards



10. Sammy

Quality Assurance Process

11. Service Requests

Policies

Process

Service Request Management

Equipment/Service Request

Problem Resolution Process

12. Local Area Networks (LANS)

Features

LAN Standards

LAN Councils and Workgroups

13. Backup & Recovery

Frequency Guidelines

Data Storage and Media Protection

Backup Program and Schedule

14. Disaster Recovery Plan

DRP Description

Critical Function Analysis

DRP Procedures for Critical Data

Backup Criteria

Backup Procedures

Storage Criteria

Business Recovery Procedures

Requirements for Recovery

Recovery Guidelines

Restoring Damaged Equipment

Recovery Management

Contingency Planning

Planning Activities

15. Security

IT Processing Area Classification

Classification Categories

Work Stations and Remote Terminals

Systems Security

Staff Member Security

Responsibilities

User Sensitive Positions

Network Security

Responsibilities

Violation Reporting and Follow-Up

16. Access Control - Physical Site

Separation of Duties

Least Privilege

Access Areas

Definitions of IT Access Control Zones

Responsibilities

Badges

Access Control Methods

Levels of Access Authority

Protection of Supporting Utilities

Resource Protection

17. Access Control - Software and Data

Resources to Be Protected

Basic Standards

Classification Of Data, Software, And Documentation

Access from Other Facilities

Authorization Verification

18. Facility Requirements

Physical Plan Considerations

Fire

Power

Air Conditioning

19. Other Technical Guides



20. Appendix

CIO and CTO Expanded Roles

HIPAA Audit Program Guide

ISO 27001 & 27002 Security Process Audit Checklist

Massachusetts 201 CMR 17 Compliance Checklist

201 CMR 17 Compliance Checklist CIO Job Description



CIO Job Description (small enterprise)



Chief Digital Officer



Chief Mobility Officer



Chief Security Officer



Chief Technology Officer



Digital Brand Manager

