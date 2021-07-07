2022 Kia Stinger Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

For the 2022 model year, the Stinger is refreshed inside and out, including a new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, more horsepower for the twin-turbo V6, along with interior and exterior design elements. The new model year also brought numerous standard Drive Wise advanced driver assistance systems that were previously not available across all trims, including Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, cyclist, and junction turning, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist.

"The Stinger fundamentally changed the way consumers viewed the Kia brand," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America, Kia America. "This latest Top Safety Pick Plus rating from IIHS validates Kia's relentless pursuit of improvement and advancement, and perfectly complement the Stinger's highly regarded performance capabilities."

The Stinger is the second Kia model to earn TSP+ following the 2021 K5 (built after November 2020), which earned a its rating earlier this year. Kia vehicles with Top Safety Pick ratings are the 2021 Soul, Forte, Seltos (built after August 2020), Sportage, Sorento and Telluride when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of more than 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information posted in press releases on the Kia Media website was accurate at the time of posting but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.

SOURCE Kia America

Related Links

https://www.kia.com/

