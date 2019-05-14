2022 Market Outlook on Canadian Plastic Pipes and Fitting Market

DUBLIN, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Canada Plastic Pipes and Fitting Market Outlook to 2022 - By PVC, UPVC, CPVC, PE (HDPE, MDPE, LDPE, PEX), PP, ABS, PVDF, PB Pipes, By Application (Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical and Oil & Gas and Irrigation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis on the Canadian plastic pipe and fittings market. The report covers various aspects including an introduction to the Canadian plastic pipe and fitting market size, major players, market segmentation by Type of Pipe (PVC, PE, Others), Market Segmentation by End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical, Oil & Gas and Mining and Others), growth drivers, restraints, key regulations, future outlook and analyst recommendations.



Canada's plastic pipe and fitting market is in its growth stage, witnessing consolidation with players increasing their market penetration through inorganic growth. The market has registered a single digit five year CAGR from 2012 to 2017. The demand for plastic pipes and fittings is highly correlated with the investment of government on infrastructural, mining and agricultural activities and the demand for house dwellings in the country. Improvements in technology and plastic materials have helped plastic pipe increase its share in agriculture, and industrial sectors in Canada. The period witnessed increase in usage of pipe relining technology. In this technology, old pipes mostly water supply and sewage pipes were refurbished by inserting PE pipes inside the already existing pipes. This allows the refurbishment process to happen without causing any major disruption in the infrastructure. Growth of this technology has resulted in an increase in demand for plastic pipes especially HDPE pipes in the market.



The competition of the market is currently moving toward consolidation with major players eyeing increasing market penetration through strategic partnerships or merger and acquisitions. IPEX, ISCO, Uponor Infra, ADS, Aqua Q, Dura-Line are some of the biggest manufacturers of plastic pipes and fittings in the country. Within the organized players, the price of the product tends to remain close to the industry prices and manufacturers compete more on the basis of quality of the products and product availability in the wholesale and retail outlets and product customization at the time of bulk orders, whereas the unorganized players compete on the basis of price and the availability of the product in the retail and wholesale stores.



The future outlook of the industry is positive with the market size estimated to grow at a CAGR of single digits during 2017 to 2022. It is anticipated that the PE pipes will grow at the fastest pace among all types of plastic pipes, due to an increase in acceptability across various other applications. The use of PVC pipes is expected to reduce due to substitution by other types of plastic pipes specifically PE pipes.



Key Topics Covered in the Report

Overview of Canada's Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market.

Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market. Value chain analysis.

Canada's Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size by Revenue.

Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size by Revenue. Major Players in the Canadian Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market.

Market Segmentation by Type of Pipe (PVC, PE and Others) and By End User Application (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical, Oil & Gas and Mining and Others)

Government Regulations and Standards.

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Company profile of Major Manufacturers (IPEX Piping Systems, ISCO, Uponor Infra, ADS, Aqua Q, Polytubes, Dura-Line, CanPlas Plastics, Royal Building Products, Zenith Plastics, Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd, PVC Industrial Products Next Polymer and Bow Plastic and others)

Export and Import Scenario in Canada Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Growth Drivers and Trends

Future Outlook

Analyst Recommendation.

Companies Mentioned



ADS

Aqua Q

Bow Plastic and others

CanPlas Plastics

Dura-Line

IPEX Piping Systems

ISCO

Next Polymer

Polytubes

PVC Industrial Products

Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd

Royal Building Products

Uponor Infra

Zenith Plastics

