2022 MDX Type S Breaks Cover as Acura Race Team Departs for Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Making its public debut, the turbocharged 2022 MDX Type S will tow one of the TLX Type S race cars from the team's shop in Raymond, OH to Pikes Peak, CO and support the Acura team during competition. A high-performance version of Acura's new flagship SUV, the turbocharged MDX Type S is the first Acura SUV to wear the Type S badge and will be the brand's quickest and most powerful SUV ever when it goes on sale later this year.

In addition, Acura's new 2021 TLX Type S will pace the field of the prestigious motorsports event driven by television personality and self-proclaimed car nut Ant Anstead, former host of enthusiast programs like "Wheeler Dealers," "Master Mechanic" and co-founder of Radford Motors.

Motorsports are a key proof point of Acura's commitment to Precision Crafted Performance, and its Pikes Peak efforts are a pure expression of this ethos. For the 11th year in a row the Acura race team consists of Acura R&D engineers who compete in the world-famous hill climb to grow their skills and test future performance technologies for Acura production vehicles. The all-volunteer team is responsible for every aspect of the brand's involvement, including the development of the race vehicles, race prep, crew support and of course driving duties.

Since first competing at the event in 2011, this volunteer effort has chalked up numerous race records and podium finishes. Acura currently holds the Hybrid class record set by James Robinson last year in the "Time Attack" Acura NSX (10:01.913), and the front-wheel drive record set in 2018 by Nick Robinson behind the wheel of a first-generation Acura TLX (10:48.094). Acura also holds the Pikes Peak Open division record of 9:24.433 set by Peter Cunningham behind the wheel of the Acura TLX GT race car.

Vehicle Driver Division Best Result Acura TLX Type S Jordan Guitar Exhibition New Vehicle Entry Acura TLX Type S Justin Lumbard Pikes Peak Open New Vehicle Entry Acura NSX "Time Attack" James Robinson Time Attack 1 10:01.913 (2020) 3rd in Class, New Hybrid Record Acura NSX Nick Robinson Exhibition 10:28.820 (2016) Time Attack 2 Class win

Acura 2021 Pikes Peak Entries:

2021 Acura TLX Type S, Pikes Peak Open Division – Driver: Justin Lumbard

Acura engineer Justin Lumbard will be piloting a modified all-wheel drive TLX Type S in the highly competitive Pikes Peak Open division, where Acura currently holds the record. Lumbard's TLX Type S has been prepped for competition with a larger turbo designed to deliver consistent boost at the exceptionally high altitudes of Pikes Peak, which reach more than 14,000 feet at the summit. The engine also features additional cooling, and the engine, transmission and SH-AWD® system software have all been retuned for race duty.

Chassis modifications include a race-prepped suspension with a 1-inch drop in ride height, race-compound brake pads with additional brake cooling and temperature monitoring and lightweight HRE 19 x 9.5-inch race wheels with Pirelli slicks.

More than 600 pounds of weight have been eliminated by removing the sedan's interior and the use of lightweight components including a carbon fiber hood. On the exterior, the aerodynamic benefits of its composite front splitter, rear wing and dive planes have been tuned using Acura's R&D computer aided design simulations.

Lumbard joined the Acura Pikes Peak team in 2017, became co-leader in 2018, and assumed the leadership role last year. The 2020 competition also was his first year driving in the race, taking the wheel of a 2021 TLX 2.0T in the Exhibition division, where he finished sixth in the group.

2021 Acura TLX Type S, Exhibition Division – Driver: Jordan Guitar

Jordan Guitar is a member of the company's Chassis Development Group, and made his Pikes Peak debut in 2018 driving a third-generation Acura RDX, and returned in 2019 piloting an Acura MDX Sport Hybrid. Last year, Guitar drove a 2021 Acura TLX 2.0T SH-AWD® to a fifth-place finish in the Exhibition division.

This year, Guitar's 2021 Acura TLX Type S has been modified with a race-tuned active suspension that includes a 1-inch ride height drop, lightweight HRE 19 x 9-inch race wheels and Pirelli race slicks. Approximately 300 pounds have been stripped from the car, the sedan's engine management system has been re-tuned for race duty and a rear wing helps optimize its aerodynamics.

Acura NSX, Time Attack 1 Division – Driver: James Robinson

James Robinson will again drive the "Time Attack" NSX, which returns to the Peak for the fifth consecutive year. This is Robinson's 11th time at Pikes Peak, with his past successes including the Hybrid production car record set with an NSX in 2020 (10:01.913), as well as podium finishes in the Exhibition, Open and Time Attack 1 divisions.

The "Time Attack" NSX features improved aerodynamics by way of a larger rear wing and aggressive front splitter. Larger turbochargers and enhanced engine management software increase total system output to around 625 horsepower. Various weight reduction measures, including a stripped interior, reduce the supercar's weight by more than 200 lbs. Its lightweight HRE forged wheels are wrapped in high-grip Pirelli R-compound tires.

Acura NSX, Exhibition Division – Driver: Nick Robinson

Like his brother James, Nick Robinson has successfully competed at Pikes Peak multiple times, winning the PP250 class on a Honda motorcycle in 2015, securing a Time Attack 2 Production Class win in an NSX in 2016, winning Exhibition class in 2017 and establishing a front-wheel-drive record of 10:48.094 in 2018.

This year, the R&D engineer will be driving a near-stock Acura NSX in a declared Time Attack 2 production record attempt. Modifications to the production-spec supercar include OMP safety equipment and the use of DOT-approved Hoosier race tires per class rules.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

Powered by the brand's all-new Type S Turbo V6 the 2022 MDX Type S delivers 355-horsepower, 354 ft.-lbs. of peak torque and a max towing rating of 5,000 lbs[1]. Exclusive to Acura Type S models, this new engine was developed by some of the company's most experienced powertrain engineers, including members of the team that developed the bespoke twin-turbocharged V6 for the NSX supercar.

The high-performance SUVs also features Acura's advanced Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) with true torque-vectoring, a quick-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo® front brakes and double-wishbone front suspension, along with a Type S-exclusive Sport+ driving mode that sharpens responses for even greater performance and driver enjoyment.

More details about MDX Type S will be available closer to its on-sale date later this year.

1 Requires optional towing package. Maximum towing capacity is 5,000 lbs.

