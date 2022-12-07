2022 mPOS Hardware Market Share through Q2 2022: Trends, Barriers to Entry, and Growth Assumptions

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 mPOS Hardware Market Share" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses trends, barriers to entry, and growth assumptions. The data is purely quantitative in nature. The analyst is thankful to the vendors who participate in sharing data points to make this as accurate as possible.

Through Q2 2022

The move to mobile for associates is the single fastest adopting trend we have seen since the rush to get stores Internet-enabled. This research looks specifically at those mobile devices being used for POS functions. How big is this market? How fast is it growing? Which vendors are winning? What screen format should you write the software for? This research will tell you.

This product provides shipments and installed base on a quarterly and annual basis for vendors such as Apple, Zebra, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Dell, HTC, Motion Computing, NEC and many others for use of mobile devices for POS, an area that is exploding in retail. It includes data on screen size formats and operating platforms.

It distinguishes between retail hardened devices and consumer grade devices. This is a very data intensive product and can go as deep as shipments by segment by region by operating system or screen size, or the data can be purchased simply in aggregate by vendor worldwide/region. It includes historical data and projections forward for the next 6 quarters by vendor.



Companies Mentioned

Apple

Dell

HP

HTC

Lenovo

Motion Computing

NEC

Samsung

Zebra

