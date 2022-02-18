2022 NFL Combine & Sports Career Conference Coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every March the NFL Combine sets the future of football in motion as a global onslaught of talent intiates the next move of their career. But the success stories coming out of Indianapolis aren't limited to the young men in pads. Those attending the Sports Management Worldwide Sports Career Conference, March 3-5th at the Indianapolis JW Marriott, will be setting the stage for their career growth in the sports industry on the business side of the game.

ESPN Adam Schefter sharing his secrets to success at the Sports Management Worldwide Football Career Conference. San Francisco 49ers President Paraag Marathe sharing his hard earned wisdom with Sports Management Worldwide Sports Career Conference attendees

"Our Sports Career Conference provides an invaluable opportunity for attendees to learn about the wide variety of careers in the NFL while networking with some of the biggest names in the industry," says Dr. Lynn Lashbrook, President of Sports Management Worldwide. "Agents, GM's, Scouts, Analysts, and Marketing Executives will all be present, meeting and speaking with attendees. This event is a must attend for anyone wanting to work in professional sports."

The NFL Combine, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis March 1-7, where college football players perform physical and mental tests in front of National Football League coaches, general managers, and scouts.

The 2-day Sports Career Conference puts attendees in the heart of the action and features Q&A sessions with NFL executives, including panel discussions on topics relevant to job seekers looking to break into the sports industry, networking events, and tickets into the NFL Combine in Lucas Oil Stadium.

If you are thinking about a career in sports, SMWW is a cutting-edge program that offers you the training, skills, strategies, vital networking, mentoring, and sport specific training that will assist you in breaking in or advancing your career on the business side of sports. SMWW has hundreds of graduates now working at all levels of the game and their conferences include the biggest and brightest minds in the industry.

Speakers will share their career advice and tips to getting hired. Speakers include team executives San Francisco 49ers President Paraag Marathe, Tampa Bay Buccaneers former GM Mark Dominik, Fritz Pollard Alliance Director Rod Graves, New York Giants Asst. GM Kevin Abrams, Indianapolis Colts VP Jim Van Dam, Minnesota Vikings VP Bryan Harper, Denver Broncos Scout Kelly Kleine, NFL Draft Bible Founder Ric Serritella, powerful sports agents Kelli Masters, Kristen Kuliga, and ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, coaches, personnel executives, scouts and so many more.

SMWW gets the best speakers year after year, who are all able to share their hard-earned wisdom and experience to assist attendees in breaking in and advancing in sports business. Every moment at the conference will be time well spent. Finding a job you have a passion for takes "the what you know" and "the who you know". At this conference you get both in the heart of the action of the NFL Combine.

Sports careers start with Sports Management Worldwide, and the annual Sports Career Conference at the NFL Combine is the perfect way to get introduced to the people behind the scenes. Registration is online at SMWW.com or https://www.sportsmanagementworldwide.com/conferences/nfl-combine-sports-career-conference.

Registration (including combine tickets, conference and networking events) ranges from $100-$400 and scholarships are available.

