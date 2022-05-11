2022 Phase I CRO Benchmarking Report with Key Company Service Quality Profiles

May 11, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase I CRO Benchmarking (14th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The CRO Benchmarking report has been designed with two goals. The first is to help sponsors make more informed CRO selections. It can be challenging to find the right fit for a particular sponsor organization or trial. And without prior experience with a CRO, it is difficult to judge how the CRO will perform.
Major Topics:
- Service Provider Selection Process
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Company Service Quality Profiles
186 experienced Phase I outsourcers shared their insights regarding 547 recent service provider encounters. The publisher analyzed a variety of factors around CRO selection and share performance data for 32 CROs on 22 attributes across several categories (Budget Factors, Delivery Factors, Staff Characteristics, Accessibility, and Services).
The second goal of the report is to help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies. Learning your customers' assessments of your strengths and weaknesses can be invaluable for both the development and marketing of a successful offering. With this report, you'll understand in which areas your company's performance shines and in which areas you may need to close the gap relative to competitors. These insights can then be used to design marketing materials that effectively promote your company's strengths and differentiators.
Key Topics Covered:
Service Provider Selection Process
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Selection Attributes
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO
- Identification and Selection
- Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Phase I Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Preference among Users
- Cost Perceptions
- Cost Experience among Users
- Summary Table
Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Budget Factors
- Delivery Factors
- Staff Characteristics
- Accessibility
- Services
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- CRO Performance: Budget Factors
- CRO Performance: Delivery Factors
- CRO Performance: Staff Characteristics
- CRO Performance: Accessibility
- CRO Performance: Services
- Customer Loyalty: 2022
- Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
- Phase I Leaders, Unprompted
- Other Responses
- Phase I Leaders, Prompted
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers
- Service Provider Reported Usage
- Service Provider Preference
- Service Provider Differentiation
- Service Provider Cost Perceptions
- Use of Preferred Providers
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: Selecting among
- Preferred Providers
- Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance
- Selection Drivers: When Not Using
- Preferred Providers
- Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance:
- No Preferred Providers
- Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification
- and Selection
- Service Provider Drill-downs
- Altasciences (Algorithme, Vince, WCCT)
- BioPharma Services Inc
- Biotrial
- Catalyst Clinical Research
- Celerion
- CHDR
- Covance/Labcorp
- CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
- DCRI-Duke
- Eurofins (including bioskin)
- Frontage
- ICON (including PRA)
- Innovaderm
- Questions about this report
- IQVIA
- Lambda
- Medpace
- NAMSA (including Clinlogix)
- Novotech
- Novum
- Nuvisan
- Parexel
- Pharm-Olam International
- PPD
- Precision for Medicine
- QPS
- Quotient Clinical
- SGS Life Sciences
- Siro Clinpharm
- Spaulding Clinical
- Syneos Health (including Synteract)
- TKL Research
- Worldwide Clinical Trials
Demographics
- Company Type
- Office Location
- Job Title
- Decision-making Responsibility
- Outsourcing Involvement by Phase
- Involvement in Clinical Development
- Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility
- Years of Industry Experience
