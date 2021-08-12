2022 Polestar 2 electric car features increased range, bespoke options, and best-in premium segment pricing

The new Polestar 2 Single Motor offers the lowest price and longest range in the lineup, with an estimated range of 265 miles* and a starting price of $45,900 USD, or as low as $34,900 after qualified federal, state, and utility incentives.** Customers can also add on the available Plus and Pilot Packs to enhance the specification of their vehicle. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2021.

The Polestar 2 Dual Motor is now available for bespoke configuration, allowing customers flexibility to order a car which best suits their lifestyle. Starting at $49,900, or as low as $38,900 after qualifying incentives,** the Dual Motor Polestar 2 has 408 hp and an EPA range of 249 miles – an increase of 16 miles over the 2021 car's range. As with the single-motor Polestar 2, Plus and Pilot Packs are available to order. The dual-motor Polestar 2 also can be ordered with a Performance Pack for increased driver focus, and deliveries are expected to begin in October of 2021.

"We are excited to introduce the expanded Polestar 2 range, which offers an ideal configuration for every lifestyle," said Gregor Hembrough, Head of Polestar in North America. "As we roll the brand out to 20 new US markets this year, we have the product, pricing and convenience to place Polestar at the top of consumer shopping lists."

These new variants can be ordered with three optional packs that allow for a streamlined experience. These include:

The Plus Pack ($4,000) debuts a mechanical heat pump, which is designed to extend the vehicle's range by up to 10% under certain conditions. The heat pump is complemented by a full-length panoramic glass roof, a premium interior featuring a Harman Kardon audio system, WeaveTech vegan upholstery, and high-level interior illumination. For those living in cold weather locales, the package offers a "must have" combination of comfort and range preservation.

offers enhanced safety and driver assistance features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Pilot Assist, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS ), Cross Traffic Alert, along with a 360-degree surround view camera and all-round parking sensors, plus more advanced safety features. The Performance Pack ($5,000) features adjustable Öhlins suspension dampers supporting the front and rear forged 20-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Continental sport tires, and Polestar's signature 'Swedish gold' aesthetic details. (Only available on Polestar 2 Dual Motor.)

Additional single options include a ventilated Nappa leather interior ($4,000), 20" wheels with unique spoke pattern ($1,200), a semi-electric tow bar ($1,200) and metallic paint ($1,200).

All versions of the Polestar 2 feature the world debut of Google's Android Automotive OS native infotainment system with key features such as Google Assistant and Google Maps built-in.

The Polestar 2 is available for online ordering at Polestar.com, and test drives can be scheduled via Polestar.com/test-drive. For those shopping now, Polestar 2 inventory available for fast delivery can be viewed at Polestar.com/us/preconfigured-cars. For customers who prefer a physical car buying experience, Polestar is rapidly expanding its network of retail "Spaces" throughout the United States, with 25 showrooms planned to be open by the end of 2021. Each of these Spaces host Polestar Specialists who can answer questions, schedule test drives and assist with the digital ordering process.

*Range according to the realistic EPA driving cycles under controlled conditions for a new vehicle. Real-world range may vary. Figures are based on preliminary target. Final vehicle certification pending

** The $34,900 and $38,900 prices are for illustrative purposes only and are inclusive of all Incentives available to a California resident as an example. The lower prices include the following deductions: (i) $7,500 federal EV tax credit, (ii) $2,000 California Clean Vehicle Rebate, and (iii) $1,500 California Clean Fuel Reward from the starting price. These incentives are only available in CA and are not guaranteed, nor in Polestar's control. Polestar recommends you consult your tax advisor for personal eligibility.

About Polestar

Polestar is the independent Swedish premium electric performance car brand founded by Volvo Cars and Geely Holding. Established in 2017, Polestar enjoys specific technological and engineering synergies with Volvo Cars and benefits from significant economies of scale as a result. The company is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and its vehicles are available and on the road in thirteen global markets across Europe, North America and China. In 2021, Polestar is expanding into five new markets in the Asia Pacific region.

In the US, the local Polestar office is located in the New York metro area, in Mahwah, New Jersey. Polestar Spaces have been opened in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, and Denver, Colorado, with more to follow in Atlanta, Boston, Central and Southern New Jersey, Connecticut, Dallas, Detroit, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Orange County, Calif., Seattle, South Florida and Washington D.C.

Polestar produces two electric performance cars. Polestar 1 is a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fiber body, 619 hp, 738 lb-ft of torque, and an MPGe of 60 miles – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company's first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes two variants featuring a 78 kWh battery paired with dual- and single motor powertrains. The Polestar 2 long range dual-motor has an output of 408 hp and 487 lb-ft of torque.

In the future, the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV will join the portfolio, as well as the Precept – a design study vehicle released in 2020 that is slated for future production. Precept showcases the brand's future vision in terms of sustainability, digital technology and design. In April 2021, Polestar announced a goal of creating a truly climate-neutral car by 2030 without carbon offsetting through tree-planting.

