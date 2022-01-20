2022 SME International Directors and Council Representatives Take Office

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 SME officers and directors have taken office following election in 2021. The officers and international directors of the SME Board of Directors act as the governing body of SME with budget authority and oversight responsibility. The SME Member Council, with the SME board, is responsible for strengthening local chapters around the world and formulating recommendations surrounding SME member recruitment, retention and engagement.

SME members participate in the annual election held Aug. 1 to Sept. 1. International directors and Member Council representatives are elected to two-year terms.

2022 Officers of the SME Board of Directors:

President: Dianne Chong , PhD, FSME, NAE, The Boeing Co. (retired) , Seattle

, PhD, FSME, NAE, The Boeing Co. , President-Elect: James Schlusemann , LSME, Navistar (retired) , Melrose Park, Illinois

, LSME, Navistar , Vice President: Winston Erevelles , PhD, St. Mary's University, San Antonio

, PhD, Treasurer: Vincent Howell Sr. , PhD, FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. (retired), Clemmons, North Carolina

, PhD, FSME, CMfgE, Corning Inc. Secretary: Rebecca Taylor , The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences, Washington, D.C.

2022-23 International Directors:

Jeffrey Abell , FSME, CMfgE, PE, General Motors, Warren, Michigan

, FSME, CMfgE, PE, General Motors, Jian Cao , PhD, FSME, Northwestern University , Evanston, Illinois

, PhD, FSME, , Hitomi Yamaguchi Greenslet , PhD, FSME, University of Florida , Gainesville, Florida

, PhD, FSME, , Robert Ivester , PhD, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland

, PhD, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Marie Kissel , Abbott Laboratories Fund, Washington, D.C.

, Abbott Laboratories Fund, Albert Wavering, FSME, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland

2022-23 SME Member Council representatives:

Dan Braley , CAM-T, Boeing Global Services, St. Louis

, CAM-T, Boeing Global Services, Gabriela Darras , Microsoft Corp., Peoria, Illinois

, Microsoft Corp., Jennifer Fielding , PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

, PhD, Air Force Research Laboratory, Stephen Marth , CMfgE, LBC, Precor Inc., Greensboro, North Carolina

To learn more about the SME Board of Directors, visit sme.org/board-of-directors and the SME Member Council at sme.org/member-council.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SOURCE SME