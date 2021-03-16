2022 Stinger Overview

The Stinger established a new era in Kia's history when it debuted in 2017 as a 2018 model, but that was just the start of the story. It "crashed the party" in a way never expected and converted enthusiasts stuck in the old "German is better" doctrine. For 2022, Stinger continues to evolve and maintain its position as Kia's halo sport sedan while pushing frontiers in expected style, performance and engineering. It's been revamped with new exterior design details that offer a more upscale appearance, enhanced performance thanks to a more powerful standard engine, and an unparalleled driving experience with several technologically advanced driver assistance systems as standard.

"The Stinger confidently shows Kia's ability to build a sport sedan that can compete – and beat – the best the world has to offer. It is definitive proof of our proud and evolving engineering prowess," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia Motors North American and Kia Motors America. "We continue to push Stinger to new heights as it is the catalyst behind our dynamic model lineup, from the award-winning Telluride to the highly praised K5. The Kia Stinger is world-class, and the refreshed 2022 model continues to evolve expectations."

The 2022 Stinger will arrive this spring and be available in GT-Line, GT1, and GT2 trims, with a special edition Scorpion model released at a later date. Watch the exciting 2022 Stinger reveal here.

In True Sport Sedan Fashion

Building off a design hailed for its enthusiastic spirit and perfect sense of proportion, subtle styling enhancements focus on Stinger's premium and performance-oriented appearance. Along with Kia's dynamic new logo that adorns the center of the hood and wheel caps, changes to the exterior include:

Standard LED headlamps with a new DRL signature or optional "Stinger-signature" LED DRLs and headlights

Standard rear LED taillamps bridged by an eye-catching new taillight design that spans the full width of the liftgate; GT trims get a full LED treatment with LED turn signals

New 18- and 19-inch wheel designs defined by lean and technical geometric shapes

More aggressive exhaust tip design for enhanced visual appeal

Stinger's interior upgrades sharpen the renowned driver-centric experience:

Black gloss and chrome details on the instrument panel add a touch of polish

Modern stitching pattern on inside door panels casts a striking effect inside the GT; GT models with Nappa leather surfaces gain a new "chain link" design inspired by the wristbands found on high-end watches

Ambient LED mood cabin lighting with vibrant selection of colors

The Scorpion Special Edition set to arrive this late Spring further accelerates Stinger appeal with:

Select exterior colors: Snow White, Aurora Black , and Ceramic Silver

, and Ceramic Silver Rear spoiler

Blacked out fender garnish, side mirror caps, and darkened exhaust tips

Unique black wheels

Interior carbon fiber pattern trim

Tuned by Driving Enthusiasts…for Driving Enthusiasts

Of all the options, the 2022 Stinger GT-Line may soon be seen as the most captivating Stinger. It flexes with more power to accelerate away from the traditional definition of "entry-level:"

2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine

8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters



300 horsepower and 311 lb.-ft. of torque for an estimated 0-60 mph time of 5.2 seconds



RWD or available torque vectoring AWD



Estimated 22/32/25 mpg1 (RWD); 21/29/24 mpg (AWD)

The GT twin-turbo V6 continues to offer higher-performance upgrades including Brembo brakes and launch control, but hearts and pistons will pound a little harder with slightly more power on tap:

3.3-liter turbocharged V6 engine

8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters



368 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft. of torque for estimated 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds



New electronic variable exhaust system enhances Stinger's audible "calling card" – especially as it leaves other performance cars far behind



RWD or available AWD with torque vectoring



Estimated 18/25/20 mpg (RWD); 17/24/20 mpg (AWD)

Technology Upgrades that "Keep it in the Family"

Following in the footsteps of the K5 and Sorento, the Stinger pampers its passengers with the latest in infotainment and technology:

Standard 10.25-inch touchscreen display 2 with navigation and standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus multi-connection Bluetooth 3 wireless connectivity and split-screen functionality

with navigation and standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, plus multi-connection Bluetooth wireless connectivity and split-screen functionality Wireless charger 4 for compatible smartphones

for compatible smartphones Larger 4.2-inch color TFT center cluster is easier to read and offers a more vibrant exchange of information.

Available 7-inch center cluster provides the safety of the available Blind Spot View Monitor with a live video view of adjacent lanes activated via the turn signal. This screen also projects the available Surround View Monitor, which utilizes four cameras to provide a 360-degree vehicle perspective

Stinger's suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems5 (ADAS) has expanded and is now the class-leader in this luxury segment:

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning: Assists the driver in braking to help prevent a collision or lessen the effects in certain conditions when turning left and an oncoming vehicle is approaching

Safe Exit Warning 6 : Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds.

: Can alert the driver or passengers opening their door not to exit the vehicle when the system detects approaching traffic. When detected, a chime sounds. Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist: Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is "seen" in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its intended lane

Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist: Helps detect most approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies the brakes

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control: leverages the navigation system to lower the vehicle's speed proactively before upcoming curves

Lane Following Assist: Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Highway Driving Assist7: Uses federal highway speed limit information from the navigation system and, under certain conditions, will automatically adjust speed to be within the posted speed limit and maintain distance with the vehicle detected in front

The impressive Harman/Kardon8 premium audio system continues to be available, while UVO link telematics9 offers an array of advanced connected vehicle features, such as:

Connected Routing: A new cloud-based route calculation system that uses UVO cloud to calculate the optimal route using real-time maps, predicted upcoming traffic info based on historical information and AI to learn the preferred routes of users

Connected Weather: Provides weather information for more than 25,000 cities

Enhanced UVO voice assist feature allows voice control of the vehicle's climate, seat and steering-wheel heating, audio system, and other functions

Connected User Profiles: Allows customers to add an additional driver to their vehicle. The drivers can have their individual UVO accounts linked to the vehicle and access to the remote features using the Kia Access App. The profile stores some select settings on the UVO cloud and can be shared with other compatible Kia vehicles.

UVO & Smart Speaker Integration lets customers use Amazon-Alexa or Google-Assistant enabled smart speaker or device to remotely control some functions (such as remote start)

Advanced notifications:

Engine Idle Notification and Automatic Engine Shut Off notifies the driver via the UVO link app if the engine is left idling and, after a pre-selected time, turns off the engine



Rear Occupancy Alert can send push notification alerts via the UVO link app if movement is detected inside the vehicle



911 Connect and Roadside Assistance will automatically attempt to call 911 via the built-in UVO modem if an airbag deploys. For non-emergencies, it can connect with 24/7 roadside assistance and share the vehicle's location

On-demand Find My Car with available Surround View Monitor uses the vehicle cameras to capture images of the vehicle's surroundings and then share them via the Kia Access UVO app

Last Mile Navigation provides walking directions to the driver's final destination if the vehicle is parked between 0.1 and 1.2 miles away

Calendar Integration syncs with owner's cloud-based calendar and displays calendar events on touchscreen. Also provides navigation to event destination if address has been entered in calendar event

Valet Mode locks Stinger's touchscreen, keeping personal information such as call history, address book, and navigation destinations private when vehicle is left with valet or other unknown person

