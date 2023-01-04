2022 Strategic Profiling of FORVIA: A Leading Automotive Supplier Contributing to Sustainable Development for a Carbon-free World

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Profiling of FORVIA" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on how the merger of two separate entities, Faurecia and HELLA, formed FORVIA.

We study the history of Faurecia and HELLA in terms of company size, revenue, sales, R&D expenditure, and the location of their offices, factories, and service centers around the globe. The report also includes announcements by Faurecia and HELLA over the years, along with the future sustainability roadmap for FORVIA.

The publishing team analyzes FORVIA products and services, strategic pillars, roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality, and revenue targets by 2025. We also include sales revenue for 2019, 2020, and 2021 data for FORVIA (as a group), HELLA, and Faurecia. In addition, the study details revenue share by segment and region for HELLA and Faurecia for 2021.

By studying FORVIA, the publishing team aims to provide automakers and original equipment manufacturers with insights to enable them to capture opportunities in sustainable automotive development.

