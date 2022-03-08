2022 TaiSPO Goes Hybrid on this March

In order to provide exhibitors and buyers with a more personalized, customized and community-based experience, this year's TaiSPO DigitalGo has also launched a new function, AI Matching Recommendation. The system will recommend suitable online exhibitors every day to improve the efficiency and precision of matchmaking. At the same time, buyers can also use the Exhibitor Guided Tour to book meetings with exhibitors and have a tour of their online booths.

TAITRA said that the epidemic had accelerated digitization and the unsolved international epidemic. Many exhibitors are still highly interested in online exhibitions, such as Dyaco, Johnson and DK City. In addition, in order to strengthen the outcome of matchmaking, the TTSMatch matchmaking platform was launched in conjunction with TaiSPO DigitalGo. Up to now, nearly 400 buyers from 40 countries have registered to participate in the online procurement meeting, which will be able to create a better outcome of matchmaking than last year.

TAITRA emphasized that the physical TaiSPO will be held simultaneously from March 10. Businesses are welcome to pre-register to enter the venue; the exhibition is also open to the general public. For more information, please check at the official website: https://www.taispo.com.tw/en/index.html

SOURCE Taiwan External Trade Development Council