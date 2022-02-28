2022 Total Economic Impact Study Discovers a 323% ROI and 60% Lead Conversion Improvement with Reprise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. and BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading product-experience platform Reprise released the results of a Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Reprise. The study found that a composite Reprise customer achieved a 323% ROI on the initial investment over three years ($1.01M net present value) and considerably increased lead conversion.

Sales and marketing teams use Reprise to produce guided product tours and rich demo environments without having to lean heavily on their engineering teams. Customers have two different product capture options with Reprise: screen-by-screen for advanced editing or the entire front-end to make a complete customized demo environment. They can also add interactive guides, share or embed the experience, integrate with existing sales and marketing stack, and track and analyze usage.

To construct the study, Forrester interviewed four Reprise clients, identifying the benefits, risks, and outcomes they experienced while using the company's product experience platform. Reprise customers reported shorter sales cycles, faster onboarding times for internal sales representatives, and increased consistency among demos.

According to the study, the composite Reprise customer also experienced the below benefits in addition to achieving a 323% ROI:

60% increase in pipeline conversion rates

20% reduction in sales engineering involvement

50% increase in marketing staff productivity for sales enablement materials

1-week acceleration in sales onboarding

"Forrester's findings confirm that leading with a custom product experience brings significant results," said Bryan Stevenson, co-founder and co-CEO of Reprise. "Our platform makes it possible for all software companies, not just those in the study, to experience these kinds of outcomes."

Reprise has expanded rapidly since emerging from stealth in November 2020, with over 1400% year-over-year ARR and team growth. Customers like ZoomInfo, Outreach, Pendo, Silicon Valley Bank, and Cloudera rely on Reprise for their demo and product experiences and to experience results like the ones in this study.

Reprise will be demonstrating its platform at the 2022 B2B Marketing Exchange! event in Scottsdale February 28-March 2.

To see the full TEI study, or to learn more about Reprise's software, visit https://www.getreprise.com/forrester-total-economic-impact-tei-report/ .

About Reprise:



Reprise is the leading enterprise-ready product experience platform that enables sales and marketing teams to control the narrative of their demo/product experiences without needing engineering involvement. With Reprise, teams can create immersive, lightweight experiences of the product's key features, enabling customers to reach "wow" moments faster. Backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures, Reprise is paving the way for full funnel product-led growth.

