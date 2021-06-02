2022 Toyota Corolla Cross Makes U.S. Debut and Expands Corolla Lineup

"Our loyal customers love the quality, durability and reliability that has helped make Corolla the best-selling nameplate in history," said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. "With the all-new Corolla Cross we are building upon that foundation and offering more versatility and fun to adapt to their evolving lifestyles."

Available in front-wheel drive (FWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD), the compact SUV maximizes the inherent potential of the high-strength TNGA-C platform and a 169-horsepower, 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Engine, enabling the all-new model to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride and outstanding spaciousness. What's more, the surprising cargo capacity gives it the versatility to accommodate life's adventures.

Well-Appointed, Yet Powerful

Spread across three grades – L, LE, and XLE – the versatile design of the Corolla Cross is spacious, modern, powerful and high-quality. From an engineering perspective, the 2022 Corolla Cross offers an approachable exterior as well as a higher line-of-sight thanks to the TNGA-C platform. Key design cues include a distinctive black grille flanked by LED lighting with black body accents – giving the entry SUV a confident stance. And from the rear, the design elements continue, with an integrated rear spoiler and LED lighting. Wheel options range from 17-inch steel on L to 18-inch alloy on XLE.

Inside, Corolla Cross' spacious interior shares many similarities with its sedan and hatchback siblings. The all-new model can be outfitted with a power moonroof, as well as either single- or dual-zone automatic climate control, with all grades featuring standard heating and air conditioning vents for rear seat passengers.

SofTex-trimmed seating is also available, as is a 10-way, power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar and heated front seats.

In back, storage space can be maxed out thanks to the 60/40-split folding rear seats that come standard on all grades, while XLE models also include a center armrest with two cupholders. And to make access to the roomy cargo area even more convenient, the Corolla Cross has an available power liftgate with height adjustability.

Corolla Cross will also be available with accessories that expand its capability including a roof rack with crossbars, an activity mount for carrying items, such as bicycles and all-weather floormats.

Small But Mighty

Who says a crossover has to feel small? The Corolla Cross is equipped with the mighty 2.0L Dynamic Force engine and Direct Shift CVT from Corolla sedan's sportier "S" grades. That means a punchy 169 horsepower and a physical first gear that provides a truly engaging driving experience, all while providing exceptional efficiency.

Corolla Cross' suspension also plays a role here, as it's fully independent for all-wheel-drive models, while front-wheel-drive vehicles feature a brand-new torsion beam system in the rear.

Additionally, every Corolla Cross is capable of towing up to 1,500 lbs.

And for those who choose AWD, Toyota's clever Dynamic Torque Control system can direct up to 50% of power to the rear wheels when it's needed – and disengages completely when it's not. This feature helps Corolla Cross maintain great fuel economy estimates – another strong suit for this powertrain – with an estimated 32 combined MPG for the FWD model and an estimated 30 combined MPG for the AWD model.

Connected and Charged Up for the Long Drive

Inside Corolla Cross, advanced technology does not disappoint. This includes an available 7-inch Multi-Information Display with a digital instrumentation layout and an available 8-inch multimedia touchscreen. The ease of use and vast range of in-car entertainment and connected functionalities, including standard compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, will be sure to keep passengers occupied. Mobile devices will stay topped off through wireless charging (standard on LE and XLE), or through the conveniently located USB media port. LE and XLE grades offer two USB charging ports for rear seat passengers, welcoming all devices along for the drive.

The available Audio Plus multimedia with Remote Connect and a nine-speaker JBL® sound system is the perfect complement to a road trip playlist. And when it's time to turn on the tunes, Amazon Alexa connectivity keeps Amazon's digital assistant just a question away. Other connected features include a standard three-month SiriusXM All Access trial subscription to more than 300 channels accessible throughout the country.

Safety

True to Toyota form, modern safety is key for Corolla Cross. That's why all grades come standard with both the Toyota Safety Sense suite of advanced active safety systems, as well as Toyota's signature STAR Safety System.

Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert come standard on LE and XLE, while Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking is standard on XLE. And nine airbags are mounted throughout the cabin to help protect occupants.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

