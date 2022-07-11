2022 Whole Living Consumer Database Report: Featuring Key Players Kroger, Trader Joes & Whole Foods

DUBLIN, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Whole Living Consumer Database Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Introduction to the Institute's Whole Living Project



The publisher is pleased to publish its 2022 Whole Living Consumer Database Report. The Institute's Whole Living Study is based on a new and unique way to explore health and wellness. It is based on the premise that the ongoing process of becoming aware of and making choices toward a healthy and fulfilling life.

Some example findings include:

Almost half of all American consumers are very satisfied that their life is in a balanced state

Only 1 in 4 are very satisfied with living an environmentally-friendly and sustainable lifestyle

Half of consumers are often confused by the changing information on what they are supposed to do to live a healthy lifestyle

However, over the past 10 years, significantly more consumers indicate they live a more satisfying life by having fewer material possessions

Almost three out of four consumers feel very positive and hopeful about the future

This report covers the following 6 Dimensions of Wellness and the opportunities which exist around them.



1. Financial: Concern over one's financial future is having detrimental effects across a broad spectrum of health issues, identifying opportunities for assistance tools

2. Social: As consumers travel a wellness path, they become more aware of their importance in society, as well as the impact they have on multiple connection points

3. Physical: The physical benefits of looking good and feeling good, most often lead to the psychological benefits of enhanced self- esteem, self-control, determination, and a sense of direction

4. Technological: The more a consumer understands about their personal health, the more empowered they will be to improve upon it, and technology amplifies their understanding

5. Environmental; Consumers across all generations are embracing environmental responsibility and sustainability and making the connection between planetary and personal health

6. Emotional (P&M): Managing their life in personally rewarding ways and taking responsibility for their actions will help consumers to see life as an exciting, mindful, and hopeful adventure



Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary Methodology

2. Financial Dimension

Financial Dimension Definition

Snapshot of Financial Dimension Findings

Importance - Satisfaction Gaps for Financial Health

Ability to Meet Financial Obligations after Retirement

Financial Situation Since COVID-19

Repercussions of Economic Uncertainty

Uncertainty of Financial Retirement Needs

Concerns about Ability to Retire

Financial Preparedness

Health Implications of Financial Unpreparedness

Financial Implications of a Major Illness

Importance of Time vs. Money

Impact of Materialism on Life Satisfaction

3. Social Dimension

Social Dimension Definition

Snapshot of Social Dimension Findings

Importance - Satisfaction Gaps for Having People to Socialize With

Satisfaction with Quality of Community and Family Life

Existence of Social Support Network

Social Support Network among Satisfaction Groups

Pet Ownership

Perceptions of Racial Equality and Social Justice

Perceptions of Current State of Racial Equality

Perceptions of Current State of Social Justice

Interest in Corporate Support of Social Issues

Interest in Corporate Support of Social Issues by Ethnicity

Impact of Corporate Social Responsibility on Purchase

Lack of Corporate Social Responsibility on Purchase

4. Physical Dimension

Physical Dimension Definition

Snapshot of Physical Dimension Findings

Importance - Satisfaction of Physical Health

Personal Health Management

Ratings of Overall Health

Trended Ratings of Health by Generation

Ratings of Overall Health by Life Balance Groups

Aging Effects on Ability to Care for Oneself

Condition Management

Growth of Condition Management

Condition Management by Gender

Importance of Gut Health

Concern for Condition Prevention

Condition Management Through Nutrition

Importance - Satisfaction of Eating a Nutritious Diet

Barriers to Living Healthy

Importance - Satisfaction of Getting Enough Exercise

Cigarette and Alcohol Use

Interest in Alternative Care Options

Interest in Alternative Care Advice by Physician

Use of Telemedicine

Challenges of Caregiving

Interest in At-Home Services

5. Technological Dimension

Technological Dimension Definition

Snapshot of Technological Dimension Findings

Importance - Satisfaction of Understanding and Keeping Up with Technology

Interest in Health Technology by Generations

Interest in Health Technology by Ethnicity

Use of Telemedicine

Use of Telemedicine by Condition Managers

Use of Technology for Grocery Shopping

Influence of Social Media on Product Purchase

6. Environment Dimension

Environment Dimension Definition

Snapshot of Environment Dimension Findings

Importance - Satisfaction of Living an Environmentally-Friendly & Sustainable Lifestyle

Impact of COVID-19 on Environmental Conviction

Perceived Responsibility for Environmental Protection

Participation in Environmental Behaviors

Importance of Corporate Sustainable Initiatives

Importance of Corporate Cause Support on Purchase

Interest in Specific Corporate Initiatives

Impact of Retailer Sustainability Initiatives on Likelihood to Shop

Growth in Impact of Corporate Mindfulness on Trial and Loyalty

Connection of Personal and Planetary Health

Concern Regarding Chemical Connection to Disease

Environmental Impact of Lowered Human Activity During Pandemic

Impact of Lack of Environmental Responsibility on Purchase

7. Purpose & Meaning Dimension

Purpose & Meaning Dimension Definition

Snapshot of Purpose and Meaning Findings

Importance - Satisfaction of Emotional Health

Methods of Maintaining Health

Consumers Quotes on How They Maintain Their Health

Impact of Stress on Condition Management

Stress and Energy Levels Trended

Self Descriptors by Generation

Attitudes Regarding Helping Others

Donating Behavior

Volunteerism Across Demographic Groups

Interest in Creating Change for the Better

Future Outlook by Demographic Groups

Future Outlook Across Satisfied Groups vs. Unsatisfied Groups

Companies Mentioned

NielsenIQ

Kroger

Trader Joes

Whole Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jmyg3

