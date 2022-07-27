2022 Worldwide Neonatal Care Devices Industry - Wireless Neonatal Monitoring Sensors for NICUs Presents Opportunities

Jul 27, 2022, 16:15 ET
The "Global Neonatal Care Devices Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The neonatal care industry is shifting its focus to providing family-centric and developmental care to neonates. Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) are looking at reducing neonatal stress, such as noise and intense light, to provide complete holistic care for neonates. Wireless capabilities and portability are the new features in neonatal care devices and are giving a new direction to classic neonatal care devices.
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a shortage of healthcare resources, including that of healthcare staff. NICUs are also facing severe staff shortages. Thus, neonatal care products supporting automation and enhancing the workflow, such as AI-based predictive monitoring and workflow automation technologies, will be attractive for organizations in the near term.
The global neonatal care devices market is segmented into thermoregulation devices, jaundice management devices, neonatal monitoring units, and respiratory assistance devices. Neonatal thermoregulation devices and ventilators are high-value segments. They generated the highest revenue among all neonatal care devices. Thermoregulation devices, including incubators and warmers, are updated to provide family-centric features and reduce neonatal stress.
The adoption of thermoregulation devices is growing owing to innovations in incubators and warmers focusing on family-centric and developmental care. Jaundice management is the smallest segment. Phototherapy units used in jaundice management are highly commoditized. They are available through multiple local participants in South Asian countries. Additionally, various portable devices (e.g., phototherapy blankets) are supporting the growth of phototherapy units.
North America is the largest market for neonatal care devices and will continue to be in the lead. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market owing to the emergence of local participants providing affordable solutions. The Rest of the World market is also estimated to be lucrative due to the increasing adoption of neonatal care devices in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Affordability is low in South Asia and Africa, making access to neonatal care devices difficult. Various start-ups that have emerged in the last few years provide low-cost solutions in these regions. Moreover, various initiatives undertaken by public and private organizations are increasing neonatal care device adoption in low- and middle-income economies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Neonatal Care Devices - Definitions
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Industry Trends - Product Features
- Industry Trends - Telemedicine Applications in Neonatal Care
- Industry Trends - Advanced Neonatal Care Solutions: Clinical Decision Support and Automation
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis By Region
- Summary
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Product Mapping
- Neonatal Care Start-ups Focusing on Providing Enhanced, Portable, and Low-cost Solutions
- 3 Key Companies to Watch
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Thermoregulation Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Thermoregulation Devices
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Incubators and Warmers
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Incubators and Warmers
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cooling Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Neonatal Cooling Devices
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Jaundice Management Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Jaundice Management Devices
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Phototherapy Units
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Phototherapy Units
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Bilirubin Meters
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Bilirubin Meters
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Neonatal Monitoring Units
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Monitoring Units
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Respiratory Assistance Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Respiratory Assistance Devices
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Ventilators
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Ventilators
12. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Resuscitators
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - Resuscitators
13. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CPAP and HFNC
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis - CPAP and HFNC
14. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI-based Automation and Clinical Decision Support
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Features for Family-centric and Developmental Care
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Enhanced Neonatal Respiratory Care
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Wireless Neonatal Monitoring Sensors for NICUs
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Low-cost Solutions
15. Next Steps
16. List of Exhibits
