2023 CES: 200 French Tech start-ups on their way to Las Vegas

is supporting a large French delegation with 200 start-ups 1 Tech pavilion: Eureka Park – Hall G booth 60200

1 Vehicle pavilion: LVCC – West Hall booth 5400

5th January: French Tech evening on the "Ecological Transition" open to the media

PARIS, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- French Tech innovations ready to be discovered at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) from 5th to 8th January 2023. For this edition of the show, Business France will be supporting over 200 French start-ups in two pavilions. Under the French Tech brand, the French start-ups will present their smart solutions as they confront the international tech ecosystem.

Business France first supported French businesses at the CES in 2014. The delegation has grown year after year, with a special thanks to the involvement of all of France's regions. In total, nearly 900 French start-ups have exhibited at the CES over the last 10 years.

A DELEGATION CELEBRATING INNOVATION

In 2023, a diverse delegation will attend the CES, hand-picked by Business France. There will be 170 French start-ups at the Eureka Park pavilion, 16 French businesses in the autonomous and smart vehicle sector at the LVCC and 30 start-ups at the Learning Expedition.

The Eureka Park pavilion is dedicated to artificial intelligence and electronics and represents a great breeding ground for new companies. These start-ups are specialised in different fields like health, well-being, mobility, GreenTech, AI, robotics, SportTech, SmartHome, cybersecurity and the Metaverse. Experts in their field, the exhibiting companies are fully engaged with designing tomorrow's world. They are doing this, particularly through innovative technologies that facilitate life, improve our health and in some cases could completely revolutionise our everyday lives.

As well as being the number one show for consumer electronics, the CES has become a favourite destination for stakeholders in new mobility. The French companies exhibiting in the vehicle pavilion will be proposing concrete solutions to the major challenges for smart and autonomous vehicles: improved safety and vehicle efficiency while improving the user experience.

A RICHER PROGRAMME OPEN TO THE MEDIA

There will be some key moments over the 4 days of the exhibition with 3 networking events and a special French Tech evening:

Thursday 5th January : dedicated to Consumer Tech, HealthTech and Industry 4.0.

This first day will finish off with the French Tech evening focused on ecological transition attended by Clara Chappaz , Director of the French Tech Mission and an international audience.

: dedicated to Consumer Tech, HealthTech and Industry 4.0. This first day will finish off with the French Tech evening focused on ecological transition attended by of the and an international audience. Friday 6th January : a focus on Artificial Intelligence, GreenTech, smart cities, mobility and tourism.

: a focus on Artificial Intelligence, GreenTech, smart cities, mobility and tourism. Saturday 7th January: discussions around Connected Women and Web3 / Metaverse.

