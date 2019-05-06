LONDON, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing, "2025 Vision of Fleet Telematics: Growth Recommendations for Vendors," on Wednesday, 8 May, at 3 p.m. CET. The webinar will offer Frost & Sullivan's expert insight from Franck Leveque, Partner & Mobility Business Unit Leader, and will also feature expert commentary from Adam McCarty, Vice President of Marketing & Growth Initiatives, Lytx, and Colin Sutherland, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Geotab.

The fleet management industry is undergoing significant transformation in terms of platformization, digitalization, and data-driven business models. Major telematics vendors have understood the need for progression and are headed in the right direction, while other vendors have struggled to innovate and most often try to emulate strategies of forerunners. Most vendors in the industry are content with their mainstream offerings and ignore potential revenue-generating opportunities within their market radar.

This transformation in the industry is set to open revenue opportunities for vendors as they diversify into new service-related revenue streams.

"Vehicular data collected through a telematics platform can help government agencies predict traffic patterns, enhance sustainability, curb emissions, and optimize urban infrastructure projects," said Leveque.

The webinar will focus on key developments in the connected fleet telematics ecosystem, trends, and dynamics of global fleet telematics. Join us to gain a more comprehensive insight into best practices in the connected fleet industry and to understand the evolution of the industry and new technologies. Learn how vehicular data collected through a telematics platform can help government agencies predict traffic patterns, enhance sustainability, curb emissions, and optimize urban infrastructure projects, which will help in understanding new revenue streams.

