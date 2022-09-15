$204.7 Million Worldwide E-Book Reader Industry to 2027 - Featuring Aluratekn, Amazon.com and Apple Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Book Reader Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-book reader market size reached US$ 396.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 204.7 Million by 2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



E-book readers are portable electronic devices, which assist in reading digital books and periodicals. They are designed to operate for long hours while consuming minimal power. Besides this, they can store an extensive collection of books and other publications. Unlike smartphones and tablets with a liquid crystal display (LCD) or a light-emitting diode (LED) display, e-book readers have a monochrome display, also known as electronic paper and e-ink displays, which is glare-free, less strenuous for the eyes and can be easily viewed in sunlight.



Digital advancements in the education sector are increasing the adaptation of e-learning in the curriculum to improve the personal learning experience of students. This represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. E-book readers provide free e-books, which include fiction, classics and reference texts, and allow the reader to search for keywords and add notes as well as hyperlinks.

Consequently, students, especially in universities, are shifting from conventional books to e-books for enhancing their overall reading experience. Furthermore, some of the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are offering additional features, such as an offline dictionary, navigation buttons, foreign language learning, access to a cloud for managing purchased books, color-adjustable front light and extended storage for audiobooks, to expand their existing consumer base.

Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet, changing lifestyles and inflating income levels are propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the growing awareness of saving paper is expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.



The publisher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global e-book reader market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the e-book reader industry in any manner.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Aluratekn Inc., Amazon.com: Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes & Noble, Inc., Blurb, Inc, SAS BOOKEEN, Ectaco Inc, PocketBook International SA, Rakuten Kobo Inc., and Sony Corporation, etc.



