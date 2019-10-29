209 group Announces Greg LaSalle as CTO

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 209 group announced Greg LaSalle has been named Chief Technology Officer of the virtual production company devoted to providing a full-service pipeline for TV, film, and games.

LaSalle, a motion capture & virtual production veteran, has experienced an impressive career with a solid reputation for working with talent as a facial motion capture expert in the entertainment industry. He has worked on over 30 feature films, including "Beauty and the Beast," "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," Marvel's "The Avengers," "Guardians of the Galaxy," and "Gravity." As an actor, LaSalle provided the facial performance for Colossus in the original Deadpool, as well as two other feature films. In 2014, he was awarded the Technical Achievement Award at the 87th Academy Awards for the innovative design and development of MOVA, a breakthrough Facial Performance Capture System.

"I have known Greg for 20+ years, and almost from the day that we met we have been trying to find a way to work together," says Tom Armbruster, President of 209 group. "While our paths have crossed dozens of times over the years, the chance to actually work together only presented itself very recently," he said. "I think I can speak for both of us when I say that we jumped at the chance to do so. I am personally thrilled that Greg has agreed to join 209 group. His expertise and experience are key to taking this company to the next level."

The addition of LaSalle comes as 209 group begins to implement a plan of strategic growth, building on the successes of a groundbreaking year that solidified their stake as the leading, all-inclusive resource for virtual production solutions in television, film and games.

209 group is the premiere resource for virtual production needs in television, film, and games. By providing innovative virtual production solutions through their all-inclusive pipeline, 209 group creates an immersive experience for animation, visual effects and video game companies. Their pipeline includes hardware, software, services and motion capture apparel solutions.

