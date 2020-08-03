21 Acres: Historic Food Sales at Local Market amid Covid-19

Shoppers are seeking out alternatives to traditional grocery stores and rampant restaurant closures, says Caroline Ferguson, Farm Market Lead at 21 Acres Center for Local Food and Sustainable Living. These alternatives include King County farms, mills, and ranches that utilize time-honored techniques to improve soil health and draw carbon out of the atmosphere. "It's a shift that could mark a turning point for local food and sustainable farming that works to mitigate climate change," said Ferguson.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak became national news in early March, the Farm Market has seen sales nearly double over 2019's numbers. Not only have total sales gone up, but customers are increasingly buying a large portion of their weekly groceries locally, instead of just specialty items; the average transaction size has increased 74% compared to 2019 according to Ferguson, with a record sales day set on July 3rd.

A recent survey of 21 Acres Farm Market customers showed that over 60% of respondents said that they have learned new cooking skills, from sourdough to cheesemaking to canning, since Governor Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order went into effect. "The coronavirus has made many customers see the importance of food that was grown close to home," said Ferguson. "People seem to be valuing a shorter supply chain from farm to table and are making local, seasonal food work for their families."

"We have always shopped [locally]," said a customer, "but in the last year or two, the frequency had dropped off. My family and I have pledged to continue to shop and support local farmers even after this pandemic is over."

"We're hopeful that this sea change could benefit our local economy and the environment," added Ferguson. "Since many small local farms use climate-conscious regenerative practices, this movement could lead to crucial advances in the fight to stop and reverse climate change."

About 21 Acres:

21 Acres Center for Local Food & Sustainable Living is a center for agroecological education whose purpose is to promote the benefits of local food systems within the context of climate challenges. We explore the relationship between our natural and built environments through food and farm-based educational programs, workshops, and tours in the farm, market, and LEED Platinum certified building.

