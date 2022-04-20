$21 Million Record-breaking Home Sale in Paradise Valley Arizona Announced by Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate

Co-listing agents Walt Danley and Catherine Jacobson represented the buyer and seller in Paradise Valley's highest-priced home sale ever recorded by MLS

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walt Danley and Catherine Jacobson, co-listing agents with Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate, represented both the buyer and seller in Paradise Valley, Arizona's highest-priced home sale ever recorded in the MLS, which closed on April 18 for $21,000,000.

The $21,000,000 sale price breaks the previous MLS record set 18 months ago for a property in the same neighborhood of Paradise Valley, for which Walt Danley and Catherine Jacobson also represented the buyer and the seller.

"This is simply the finest estate I have ever listed," stated Walt Danley, CEO and founder of Walt Danley Christie's International Real Estate. "It strikes the perfect balance between elegance and warmth. It's perfect for grand-scale entertaining and comfortable family living. The setting in unequalled with breathtaking views out of every window."

The estate is located on a commanding 4.27-acre homesite in Cameldale, considered the most affluent neighborhood in the most affluent zip code in Arizona. The 15,736 square-foot estate was designed by noted architect Mark Candelaria and built by Desert Star Construction. The interior design was done by Vallone Design and the landscape architect was Berghoff Design Group. The design and construction team is among the finest in Arizona. Notable details include the home being nested in the shadow of iconic Camelback Mountain with 360-degree views, with an interior showcasing sliding walls of glass that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living spaces.

