$210 Million Practice Joining Cetera Through Farpointe Wealth Partners

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera announced today that Johnson Financial, LLC ("Johnson Financial") has joined Farpointe Wealth Partners ("Farpointe"), an independent financial advice firm within the Cetera network. The Mandeville, LA-based Johnson Financial team – a family-run tax and financial planning firm founded by Steven J. Johnson in 1975 – oversees more than $210 million in assets. The firm is currently led by sons Lane M. Johnson, EA and Steven R. Johnson EA, CFP, who were drawn to the Farpointe team's proven track record of integrity and advocacy and their consultative approach to practice management and growth.

"Our firm was founded with the goal of assisting clients in every aspect of their financial lives," explained the Johnsons. "As both tax professionals and financial advisors we are uniquely positioned to achieve that goal. However, it is important that we partner with the right team to set our clients up for success. As we evaluated our path forward, we realized that Cetera Financial Specialists and Farpointe Wealth Partners were the right fit for us."

Farpointe was founded by financial services veterans Brian Stern and Scott Rawlins in December 2020. Johnson Financial is the seventh office to join Farpointe in eight months. Farpointe advisors now manage a combined total of approximately $800 million in assets. A few weeks ago, Farpointe announced that seasoned financial services executive and former Cetera Chief Operating Officer, Catherine Bonneau, joined Farpointe's Board of Directors.

Rawlins and Stern said, "We are thrilled to welcome the Johnson Financial team to the Farpointe family. Their commitment to their clients and holistic, tax-aware financial planning aligns perfectly with our mission and Cetera's. Together, we will grow their practice with both teams' longstanding commitment to an Advice-Centric Experience®. We're excited for what is ahead."

Farpointe looks to partner with advisors who value collaboration, alignment, and deep personal relationships, just as Johnson Financial does. Stern and Rawlins created Farpointe as a culture-first firm with a focus on superior service and world-class resources to drive increased growth in a collaborative advisor community. The firm chose to build its business on the Cetera platform because of the cultural fit, technology and the in-depth support and capabilities it provides its community of advisors.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families, and businesses across the country through independent financial professionals as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It is headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200 El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA / SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group