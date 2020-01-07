212 Media Studios Announces 2020 Non-Profit Appreciation Luncheon

WARSAW, Ind., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful event last February, 212 Media Studios will host its second annual Non-Profit Appreciation Luncheon on February 12, 2020 to celebrate the local organizations that make Kosciusko County a great place to live. In addition to receiving lunch and encouragement, guests will learn about grant-writing best practices to revolutionize their funding initiatives.

"We were thrilled with the success of last year's appreciation event, and we're excited to have even more attendees this year to discuss some key fundraising topics that will help them succeed," says 212 Chief Marketing Officer David Phelps. "We're looking forward to giving back to the people who have invested so much in our community."

Nichole Rouached, manager of communications and projects at OrthoWorx, will be speaking to the non-profits about her experience writing grants for community foundations, national organizations and federal programs. In more than 10 years of experience, she has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for various organizations.

This year's event will also culminate in the announcement of the 2020 Non-Profit Community Impact Award winner, who will receive a year of free marketing services. For more information on attending this event to represent your non-profit, email info@212mediastudios.com.

212 Media Studios is a digital marketing agency based in Warsaw, Ind. specializing in branding, storytelling and inbound marketing techniques customized to the industries and business needs of their clients.

Contact: Bailey Gerber

Phone: 574-269-0720

Email: bgerber@212mediastudios.com

SOURCE 212 Media Studios