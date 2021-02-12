212 Media Studios Awards Ends of the Earth Outreach with Year of Free Marketing Services

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rather than hosting its annual non-profit appreciation luncheon amid COVID-19 concerns, 212 Media Studios celebrated Kosciusko County organizations at a virtual event on February 12, 2021, which culminated in Ends of the Earth Outreach (EOE) receiving the 2021 Non-Profit Community Impact Award. As the winner, EOE is entitled to a year of free marketing services from 212.

"Our local organizations have been a constant in our community even through the challenges of the past year, and we didn't want the pandemic to keep us from hosting this event or awarding the annual prize," says 212 Chief Marketing Officer David Phelps. "We're excited to work with Ends of the Earth to share their mission with the community and maximize their donor engagement."

The Non-Profit Community Impact Award is given to an organization in Kosciusko County that exemplifies visionary leadership, exceptional collaboration, innovative creativity and excellent client services. The award announcement is the culmination of the Non-Profit Appreciation Event that 212 hosts every February. In addition to Ends of the Earth Outreach, this year's top finalists were the SWCC Foundation and Kosciusko Home Care & Hospice.

The event, entitled "New Year, New Gear: Shifting Priorities in 2021," provided short, virtual seminars to give local non-profit leaders tools for increasing productivity in both work and life. Andy Bautz, executive director at Turning Point Counseling Center, hosted a main session on investing in mental health for personal growth, and guests also got the option to attend several breakout sessions hosted by 212's team.

212 Media Studios is a team of strategic thinkers and visionary creators based in Warsaw, Indiana. Through research, branding and inbound marketing, 212 creates comprehensive, personalized strategies that meet the business needs of clients in industries like technology, healthcare, higher education and non-profit. To learn more about 212 Media Studios' services and offerings, visit 212mediastudios.com.

Contact: Bailey Gerber

Phone: 574-269-0720

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 212 Media Studios

Related Links

www.212mediastudios.com

