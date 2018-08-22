218 Hard-to-Find Hail Damage-Branded Title Vehicles Arrive at AutoSource

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As branded title cars continue to grow in popularity amongst new car buyers nationwide, the version of branded title vehicle many buyers seek first is "hail damage." These rare vehicles require minimal reconditioning while still being priced at the same discounted price of other types of branded title vehicles – generally around 25 percent below non-branded book value.

AutoSource Chief Supply Officer Adam Kjar describes hail damage cars as "the unicorn" of the branded title industry. "We carry all types of branded title cars in our inventory but the ones hardest to find and easiest for our experts to recondition are hail damage vehicles. Unfortunately for us, that particular weather phenomenon is infrequent. When we learn of a reasonable hail event, my team scrambles to be first on scene because we LOVE cars that have had a hail experience. Our team of Hail Damage Specialists are the best in the country and have the latest technology for returning hail damaged vehicles to excellent condition. If a vehicle was in excellent condition prior to the weather event, we will enthusiastically buy that vehicle without hesitation."

The most recent hail weather event in South Dakota allowed AutoSource to acquire nearly new vehicles. This rare acquisition encompasses many of the most popular brands in the automotive industry, including Jeep, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Mazda, Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Toyota, Infiniti, VW and Kia.

The majority of this special inventory are model year 2015 or newer, with a full half of them being model year 2017 or newer. Ninety-three of these vehicles are 2018.

Some of the top-selling models of cars in the U.S. can also be found amongst this special acquisition, including Mitsubishi Outlander, Jeep Renegade, Hyundai Sonata and Hyundai Tucson.

Car buyers in winter-effected states will be pleased to learn the majority of these vehicles are in fact all-wheel-drive and four-wheel drive.

