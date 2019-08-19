21st CBD Fair (Guangzhou) in China Attracts Nearly 200,000 Visitors, New Exhibition Announced for 2020

The 2019 CBD Fair (Guangzhou) improved on its exhibition areas covering themes of customization, design, intelligence and system. It held more than 60 conferences, forums and workshops, invited well-known industrial experts, designers and entrepreneurs to share innovative ideas and explore industry develop trends.

An additional event has been announced for 2020 in Shenzhen. The CBD Fair (Shenzhen) will take place in the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from July 10-13 next year. Organized in partnership with Red Star Macalline, the exhibition aims to create smart home of the future by exploring trends and scientific developments in intelligent home design and building construction. With an exhibition area of 80,000 m2, the CBD Fair (Shenzhen) 2020 will provide ample space for oversea and domestic smart home brands to showcase products, build new channels for investment and promotion, and exchange dialogue on industry trends.

"5G technology, intelligent design and construction will define the future of the building and decoration industry. This exhibition in Shenzhen is a platform for companies to explore and exchange on the trends in the smart home era," said Liu Xiaomin, President of China Foreign Trade Guangzhou Exhibition General Corp. ("CFTE"), the organizer of the CBD Fair. "Hosted in China's hub of commercial and urban development, the CBD Fair (Shenzhen) complements our existing exhibitions with highly differentiated, yet integrated, content - cementing our position as the industry's leading trade fair."

CBD Fair 2020 schedules:

Exhibition Date Location 2020 CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) March 24-26, 2020 National Exhibition and Convention

Center(Shanghai) 2020 CBD Fair (Guangzhou) July 8-11, 2020 - Canton Fair Complex - PWTC Expo - NICEC 2020 CBD Fair (Shenzhen) July 10-13, 2020 Shenzhen World Exhibition &

Convention Center

Founded in 1999, the CBD Fair has been hosted twice every year, with CBD-IBCTF (Shanghai) in March, and CBD Fair (Guangzhou) in July. In 2020, the CBD Fair will host its inaugural exhibition in Shenzhen in July.

