21st Century Dental's NPS Score is One of the Highest Ever

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, 21st Century Dental received an impressive 88 NPS. Not only is this impressive on its own, but the average healthcare NPS is only 27. Furthermore, their score is one of the highest a dental practice has ever received!

The Net Promoter Score (NPS) was originally developed by Fred Reichheld, a partner at Brain & Company, back in 2003. Designed to accurately measure the attitudes and behaviors of customers, this metric has been used by Tesla, Starbucks, and other world-renowned brands. The concept behind the survey is simple: measure an overall sense of loyalty among clients while simultaneously learning of areas for potential growth.

Essentially, the trademarked Net Promoter System® is a framework that ties the company's bottom line to the happiness associated with their products and services. The responses from the clients place them in one of three categories: detractors, passives, and promoters. From there, the percentage of detractors is subtracted from the percentage of promoters (passives aren't considered in the calculation). The subsequent scores are between -100 (the lowest) and 100 (the highest).

A benchmark for a "good" score is around 50. This means the company has more promoters than detractors. Top-tier companies like Costco Wholesale and The Ritz-Carlton score in the 70s, which is a testament to how much their clients value their products and services.

Why is a high NPS so important for dentists? There are a few reasons. To start, the large majority of dental practices get new patients from referrals. Furthermore, patient attrition counteracts the influx of any new patients if significant enough, making it extremely difficult for a practice to grow. Thanks to NPS, dental practices can assess their current patient loyalty while also identifying areas for improvement. This ensures that even top-rated dental practices like 21st Century Dental have a chance to constantly improve, making each patient's experience better and better.

A brief look at the NPS for 21st Century Dental shows a few things that their patients value the most: a welcoming environment, a state-of-the-art office, the qualifications and expertise of our phenomenal dentists, our thorough hygienists, and the personal attention of our team. If you have a question about our NPS score or would simply like to talk to our team, don't hesitate to schedule an appointment!

Contact Information:

Candy Cockerell Caney

Phone: 877-868-4932

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 21st Century Dental of Irving