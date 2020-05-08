21st Century Oncology collaborates with Landmark Cancer Center to expand patient access in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st Century Oncology, the largest integrated cancer care network in the nation, has completed the joint venture partnership with Landmark Cancer Center. This joint venture will increase patient access and advanced academic-level clinical care to cancer patients throughout the central United States. This partnership will add 12 radiation oncologists, 7 medical oncologists, 2 radiologists and a fellowship-trained breast surgeon to its growing team of experts.

Through the partnership, 21st Century Oncology will bring its best practices, quality oversight and expertise in cancer care to these new markets. Both organizations will continue to focus on achieving best possible outcomes for patients, supporting doctors and teams and expanding in each of our markets.

"We are happy to bring this transaction to close and focus on the benefits of this exciting combination with partners who are very much aligned with our core values and growth strategies' said Chief Executive Officer Kim Commins-Tzoumakas. At 21st Century Oncology, we are focused on bringing world-class care, with the latest research, technology and expertise, to patients in their own neighborhoods and communities each day. I have no doubt that the addition of the Landmark team will only help us to achieve that goal."

The joint venture will add Landmark's 12 cancer centers and five medical oncology offices across four states to 21st Century Oncology's 123 radiation oncology treatment centers and 170 clinical offices in 15 states. What's more, this transaction will add Landmark, and the central U.S., to the combination announced late last year between GenesisCare and 21st Century Oncology, expected to close soon.

Together, this partnership creates a global network of over 200 radiation oncology treatment centers and 170 clinical offices.

"21st Century Oncology shares our vision and core values and we could not be more excited to partner with this world class team" said Landmark's founder and Chief Executive Officer Jon Tryggestad.

21st Century Oncology is the largest integrated cancer care network in the U.S. Operating as one integrated team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of "fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family." 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with nearly 900 physicians in the United States, including radiation oncologists and other cancer-related specialists such as urologists, medical oncologists, hematologists, gynecologic oncologists, surgeons and pathologists, to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 293 locations, including 124 radiation oncology centers located in 15 U.S. states. For more information, please visit 21co.com

