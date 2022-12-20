21stCentEd Pledges $1M to NABSE

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlon Lindsay, Founder & CEO of 21stCentEd, made a surprise announcement on Saturday, December 3rd when he pledged $1,000,000 during his speech at the 50th Annual NABSE Conference. 21stCentEd was the title sponsor of this year's conference in Washington D.C., which united educators and leaders across the country and provided an opportunity for them to share strategies and resources on how to meet the diverse needs of 21st century learners through innovative practices that transform schools for students and dismantle system inequities.

Marlon Lindsay pledges $1 million donation to NABSE CEO Marlon Lindsay addressing the attendees at the conference NABSE launched an edition of 'STEM Century: It Takes a Village to Raise a 21st Century Graduate'

"Our purpose in this work is to make sure that our students have the proper resources. Every student in school, after school, and out of school must have access to Comprehensive STEM™, and we must support the people that are on the frontlines with our students- that's our teachers, our administrators, our superintendents. And finally, we must support the organizations that are supporting the people that are supporting our students," said Marlon Lindsay during his announcement speech .

"The National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) is very excited to partner with 21stCentEd. They have a vision for the future that benefits every learner, everywhere- and NABSE is honored to partner with this innovative company that is invested in helping educators and students build a strong tomorrow with tools from the world of STEM" said NABSE President, Nardos E. King Ed.D.

About 21stCentEd

21stCentEd is deeply invested in creating interactive STEM tools for kids for many years, understanding that a blended educational approach is required to prepare children for a 21st Century Workforce. They have created a safe space where kids can learn and grow in a supportive and engaging environment. They approach STEM learning from all sides – giving students the chance to achieve mastery early on through engaging, self-paced, innovative STEM courses, and design thinking methods focused on 21st-century skills, content, and knowledge.

About NABSE

The National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE) is the nation's premier non-profit organization devoted to furthering the academic success for the nation's children – particularly children of African descent.

Founded in 1970, NABSE is dedicated to improving both the educational experiences and accomplishments of African American youth through the development and use of instructional and motivational methods that increase levels of inspiration, attendance and overall achievement.

