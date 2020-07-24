$22.6 Billion Worldwide Flue Gas Desulfurization System Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Jul 24, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to this 7th edition of the report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Market to Reach US$22.6 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
Wet FGD Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$18.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry FGD Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others
- Andritz AG
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
- Clyde Bergemann Power Group
- Doosan Lentjes GmbH
- FLSmidth & Co A/S
- General Electric Company
- Hamon Corporation
- Marsulex Environmental Technologies
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, Inc.
- Rafako SA
- Siemens AG
- Thermex Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
