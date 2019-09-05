$22.8 Bn Regenerative Medicine Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 The "Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Analysis By Type (Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineered, Gene Therapy), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Regenerative Medicine Market was valued at USD 22,814.45 million the year 2018

Driven by a number of differentiated fundamental factors including rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in medical research investments, the global market for regenerative medicine has been advancing at an augmented pace. The growth has been primarily driven by the search to find permanent cure of large number of incurable diseases such as various autoimmune and metabolic ailments, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders among others.

Over the recent years, regenerative medicine market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rising incidence of chronic diseases, rapidly growing medical research facilities, increasing investment by pharmaceutical manufacturers, and growing government initiatives.

In addition, expanding product pipeline of companies and growing number of partnerships and collaborative agreements in this industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth in forecast period. However, high cost associated with the manufacturers and use of regenerative therapy has been hindering market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Regenerative Medicine Market: Product Outlook



5. Global Regenerative Medicine Market : Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2014-2018)

5.2 By Value (2019-2024)



6. Global Regenerative Medicine Market : Segment Analysis

6.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Type: Breakdown (%)

6.1.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Type, 2018 (%)

6.1.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Type, 2024 (%)

6.2 Global Cell Therapy Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.3 Global Gene Therapy Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.4 Global Tissue Engineered Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.5 Market attractiveness of Global Regenerative Medicine Market- By Type

6.6 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Application: Breakdown (%)

6.6.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Application, 2018 (%)

6.6.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size, By Application, 2024 (%)

6.7 Global Orthopaedic & Dental Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.8 Global Cardiology Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.9 Global Wound healing Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.10 Global Metabolism & Inflammation Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.11 Global Immunology & Oncology Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.12 Global Others Regenerative Medicine Market, By Value (2014-2024)

6.1 3 Market attractiveness of Global Regenerative Medicine Market- By Application

7.Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Regional Analysis



8. Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market share of Leading Global Companies

8.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Collaborations, Partnerships and Alliances

8.3 Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Approved Products

8.4 Global Regenerative Medicine Market: Pipeline Products



9. Global Regenerative Medicine Market Dynamics

9.1 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Drivers

9.1.1 Rapid Medical Research Infrastructure Development

9.1.2 Increase in prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases

9.1.3 Growing government expenditure in regenerative medicine research

9.2 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Restraints

9.2.1 High cost associated with regenerative medicines

9.3 Global Regenerative Medicine Market Trend

9.3.1 Emerging CAR-T cell therapy

9.3.2 3-D Bioprinting of tissues and organs



10. Porter Five Force Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Vericel Corporation

13.2 Gilead Sciences

13.3 Novartis

13.4 Spark Therapeutics

13.5 Orchard Therapeutics

13.6 Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.

13.7 MolMed

13.8 Celgene

13.9 Sanofi

13.10 Amgen



