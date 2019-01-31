$22.99 Bn Sodium Chloride Markets - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sodium Chloride market accounted for $13.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for NaCl is on the flow from the chemical industry, where it is broadly used for the manufacturing of chlor-alkali products, such as chlorine, soda ash, and caustic soda and rising demand & utilization of conserved food items are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, stringent regulations imposed by the government are restricting the market.

Based on the grade, vacuum salt segment witnessed steady growth and it has occurred from the salt water of the sea water. It is broadly used in various applications owing to the easy availability and low-cost attributes. The growth of this segment is attributed to the widespread usage of vacuity salt in the drilling applications, water purifying methods, and de-icing industries, among others. Development of these industries could eventually support the market growth in the forthcoming years.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominates the overall NaCl market owing to the rising demand for the chemical, food, and beverage, and water purifying industries. China holds a key share in the market. Furthermore, solar salt within the position is the fastest growing sector due to the increasing demand in the chemical industry in this region.



