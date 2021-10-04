22% CAGR Growth in Intelligent Parking Systems Market by Type (off-street parking and on-street parking) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024 | Technavio

The intelligent parking systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Though the use of telematics for car parking will offer immense growth opportunities, high deployment costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intelligent Parking Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Type

On-street Parking



Off-street Parking

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Intelligent Parking Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intelligent parking systems market report covers the following areas:

Intelligent Parking Systems Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Intelligent parking systems market, including 3M Co., Conduent Inc., Flowbird SAS, International Business Machines Corp., IPS Group Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Nedap NV, Siemens AG, and SKIDATA AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the intelligent parking systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Intelligent Parking Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent parking systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intelligent parking systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intelligent parking systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent parking systems market vendors

Intelligent Parking Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 22% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 5.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Conduent Inc., Flowbird SAS, International Business Machines Corp., IPS Group Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas SL, Nedap NV, Siemens AG, and SKIDATA AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period





