22 CKGSB Alumni and Professor Named on the Forbes China Philanthropy List

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is proud to announce that 21 alumni and 1 professor made the Forbes China '2020 China Philanthropy List'. The list honors business leaders committed to solving some of the world's most pressing issues. Of the RMB 17.91 billion (USD 2.58 billion) donations made, approximately RMB 3.1 billion (USD 446 million) were made by CKGSB alumni and professor.

Social responsibility has been in CKGSB's DNA since its foundation. Going beyond the boundaries of traditional business schools, CKGSB has pioneered a series of experiments to nurture business leaders who compete and collaborate for the economic, social and global good.

In 2005, CKGSB pioneered the incorporation of humanities into core business curricula to give students a more holistic view of business. CKGSB also set up EMBA philanthropy scholarships, now awarded across all degree programs, to outstanding leaders. Since 2009, all degree students are required to complete volunteering hours in order to graduate, resulting in over 150,000+ hours served. In 2018, social innovation became a compulsory module for all degree programs.

CKGSB now partners with different sectors to develop a global ecosystem for a new generation of disruptors who are economically, socially and environmentally responsible, while embracing technologic innovation.

The full list of CKGSB alumni and professor from the 2020 Forbes China Philanthropy List:

