22 Innovators to be Inducted as the National Inventors Hall of Fame Class of 2020

This year's class of Inductees includes innovators such as Lisa Lindahl , Hinda Miller and Polly Smith (Sports Bra); Mick Mountz , Peter Wurman and Raffaello D'Andrea (Mobile Robotic Material Handling for Order Fulfillment); Margaret Wu (Synthetic Lubricants); and Floyd Smith (Modern Parachute), just to name a few. To view the full list of 2020 Inductees, visit our Inductee page.

The two-day event will feature:

Illumination Ceremony, May 6 : The ceremony will take place at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum at the USPTO Headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia . This intimate event gives the 2020 Inductee class the opportunity to place their names on illuminated hexagons in the Gallery of Icons ™ exhibit, forever commemorating their Induction into the Hall of Fame. Although this private event is open to the media, it is not open to the public.

The ceremony will take place at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum at the USPTO Headquarters in Alexandria, . This intimate event gives the 2020 Inductee class the opportunity to place their names on illuminated hexagons in the Gallery of Icons exhibit, forever commemorating their Induction into the Hall of Fame. 48th Annual National Inventors Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, May 7 : This black-tie event will be held at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. For a second year, Danica McKellar — star of the TV show "The Wonder Years," Hallmark Channel regular and author of New York Times bestselling McKellar Math books — will serve as master of ceremonies. The general reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with the formal dinner and awards ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. The night will conclude with an Innovation Celebration After Party at 9:30 p.m. , where guests will have the opportunity to meet the 2020 Inductees.

"Innovation is the foundation for everything we do at the National Inventors Hall of Fame," said NIHF CEO Michael Oister. "Our class of 2020 — and their world-changing inventions as diverse as ibuprofen, optical fiber, the word processor and the parachute — will be incorporated into our Innovation Ecosystem and our leading children's STEM programs such as Camp Invention®."

Sponsors of the 2020 National Inventors Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony include the USPTO, Qualcomm and PhRMA.

Follow the National Inventors Hall of Fame Facebook and Twitter pages on May 6-7 to receive updates from the event in real time.

About the National Inventors Hall of Fame

The National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF) is the premier nonprofit organization in America dedicated to recognizing inventors and invention, promoting creativity, and advancing the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship. Founded in 1973 in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, NIHF is committed to not only honoring the individuals whose inventions have made the world a better place, but to ensuring American ingenuity continues to thrive in the hands of coming generations through its national, hands-on educational programming and collegiate competitions focused on the exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Explore the NIHF Museum digitally in Google Arts & Culture's "Once Upon a Try" project. For more information, visit invent.org. To nominate an inventor for Induction, visit invent.org/nominate.

