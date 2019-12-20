22-Year-Old International Winter Fair Attracts Merchants from 32 Countries and Regions

In "Belt and Road" National Pavilions, crowds were dazzled by the endless array of beautiful exhibits, including savory Russian mushrooms, mellow Brazilian coffee and delicately packed Malaysian cubilose. Mongolia was the first guest country of honor of the Winter Fair, making exotic displays and high-quality products the focus of the fair.

According to the Organizing Committee of the Winter Fair, the fair boasted three highlights: first, through market operation, it has built a specialized platform for buying and selling and established the first official website in both Chinese and English (www.hntatf.com); second, the fair targeted at international markets helped promote agricultural cooperation with foreign countries; third, a poverty alleviation pavilion for agricultural industry was built.

Based on the construction of Hainan free trade zone and Hainan free trade port with Chinese characteristics, its agricultural cooperation is expanding. During the Winter Fair, Hainan signed Memorandums of Understanding with the Ministry of Food, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Light Industry of Mongolia and the Shirak State of the Republic of Armenia on cooperation in agriculture and other fields. In addition, Kampong Speu of Cambodia and Haiken Group have reached an agreement to jointly build a 200,000-mu coconut orchard in Hainan.

The Winter Fair attracted more than 570,000 visitors, with RMB 77.45 billion in value of orders for agricultural products on the site and from cities and counties, RMB 180 million sales volume on the site, and RMB 2.2 billion in transaction volume of orders from countries along the Belt and Road. At the Promotion Conference on Haikou, one of the Winter Fair's major events, RMB 1.7 billion was invested in Hainan-Taiwan agricultural cooperation, while the value of orders for winter fruit and vegetables exceeded RMB 900 million.

In the future, Hainan will give full play to the role of the Winter Fair, enhancing market operation, improving participation, thus to build an important platform at Hainan free trade port for winter agricultural products exhibition and sales, as well as for international agricultural exchanges and cooperation.

