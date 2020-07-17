$225+ Billion Connected Car Market Outlook Report 2020-2027 - Rise in Trend of Connectivity Solutions, Threat of Data Hacking

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Car Market by Technology, Connectivity Solution, Service and End Use and Aftermarket: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global connected car market was valued at $63.03 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $225.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.



North America dominated the global connected car market in terms of revenue in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to experience growth in the global connected car market owing to a better CAGR as compared to other regions.



Connected car swiftly gained popularity among vehicles due to the introduction of advanced features such as advanced driving system, on-board entertainment, as well as vehicle and mobility management. The concept of connected car has also gained traction due to several government regulations, which has enabled the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket players to grow their business, which eventually boosts the growth of the connected car market.



Over time, various connectivity solutions have been developed by car manufacturers and service providers. This include the machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity platform. This M2M feature in a car enables interconnectivity between two connected cars. The car is equipped with numerous sensors and processors, which provide accurate and real-time information to the driver. This in turn fuels the adoption of connected cars across the globe, thus supplementing the growth of the connected car market.



Current trend for the installation of better and efficient connected car system in vehicles has increased due to its advantages such as better and increased vehicle efficiency. This has enabled the manufacturers to make continuous enhancements in existing connected car service; therefore, boosting the growth of the connected car market.



Factors such as rise in trend of connectivity solutions and ease of vehicle diagnosis fuel the growth of the connected cars market. In addition, increase in need for safety & security boosts the market growth. However, threat of data hacking and high installation cost hinder the market growth. Moreover, unavailability of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity restricts the growth of the market. Conversely, integration of intelligent transportation system in connected cars and improved performance of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.



The key players analyzed in this report include Airbiquity Inc., CloudMade, Continental AG, Intellias Ltd., LUXOFT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sierra Wireless, Tesla, and ZUBIE, Inc.



Key Findings of the Study



By technology, the 5G technology is expected to experience growth owing to an increased CAGR.

By connectivity solution, the embedded connectivity solution segment is expected to experience growth during the forecast period.

By region, North America is the highest revenue contributor in the global connected car market owing to the wider adoption of connected car service among the vehicles running across the region.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rise in Trend of Connectivity Solutions

Ease of Vehicle Diagnosis

Increase in Need of Safety & Security

Restraints

Threat of Data Hacking

High Installation Cost

Lack of Uninterrupted & Seamless Internet Connectivity

Opportunities

Intelligent Transportation Systems

Improved Performance of Autonomous Vehicles

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019 (%)

3.5. Market Dynamics



Chapter 4: Connected Car Market, by Technology

4.1. Overview

4.3. 3G

4.4. 4G/LTE

4.5. 5G



Chapter 5: Connected Car Market, by Connectivity Solutions

5.1. Overview

5.2. Integrated

5.3. Embedded

5.4. Tethered



Chapter 6: Connected Car Market, by Service

6.1. Overview

6.2. Driver Assistance

6.3. Safety

6.4. Entertainment

6.5. Well-Being

6.6. Vehicle Management

6.7. Mobility Management



Chapter 7: Connected Car Market, by End-market

7.1. Overview

7.2. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.3. Aftermarket



Chapter 8: Connected Car Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Airbiquity Inc.

9.2. Cloudmade

9.3. Continental AG

9.4. Intellias Ltd.

9.5. Luxoft

9.6. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

9.7. Robert Bosch GmbH

9.8. Sierra Wireless

9.9. Tesla

9.10. Zubie, Inc.

9.11. AT&T Inc

9.12. Audi AG

9.13. BMW Group

9.14. Daimler AG (Mercedes-Benz)

9.15. Ford Motor Company

9.16. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.)

9.17. Telefonica, S.A.

9.18. Tomtom International N.V.

9.19. Verizon Communications Inc.

9.20. Vodafone Group plc



